The Dubai Food Festival is back for its 10th edition (21st April- 7th May 2023) and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever. With a wide range of culinary experiences on offer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are five unforgettable activities that you can indulge in at the Dubai Food Festival.

Get Your Cameras Ready: Food Focus Dubai Launches Exciting and Fun-Filled Photography Contest! The Food Focus Dubai Photography Competition, presented by Dubai Food Festival and Gulf Photo Plus, is a unique opportunity for food enthusiasts and photographers to capture the essence of Dubai’s thriving culinary scene. Whether it’s street food or Michelin-starred meals, participants are invited to frame a moment that truly encapsulates the city’s food culture. With the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Etisalat Beach Canteen, this is an opportunity not to be missed for any aspiring food photographer. Get your cameras ready and start capturing those unforgettable moments today! Level up your skills and learn from the culinary masters! Dubai Food Festival is where you can learn from some of the world’s most talented chefs! Take part in a cooking masterclass or culinary workshop and discover the secrets behind your favorite dishes. With a range of classes catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros, you’re sure to find a class that’s perfect for you. Whether you’re interested in mastering the art of sushi-making, perfecting your pastry skills or learning how to cook traditional Emirati dishes, the Dubai Food Festival has got you covered. So why not expand your culinary horizons and pick up some new tips and tricks to impress your friends and family? Join us at the festival and discover the joy of cooking! Experience Dubai’s food magic on a budget with the 10 Dirham Dishes! Dubai Food Festival has teamed up with eateries across the city to serve up specially curated dishes – costing just AED10 a plate! As part of DFF’s special 10th anniversary edition, 10 Dirham Dish makes Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene more accessible than ever. From fine dining to tasty street food spots, you’ll be able to dive into signature recipes from some of Dubai’s best-known restaurants and break-out hidden gems. Whether you’re after something sweet or savoury, an old favourite or a leap into the unknown, there’s an AED10 dish for you. Celebrate 10 Years of Beach Canteen and Dubai Food Festival with Food, Music, and More! Enjoy diverse dining, live entertainment, and local activities at Jumeirah Beach’s outdoor carnival for 17 days. Celebrate 10 years of Beach Canteen and Dubai Food Festival with a stroll down Memory Lane to see how the food scene has evolved. Indulge in food, music, and kid-friendly activities at Etisalat Beach Canteen – the ultimate destination this season. Taste the Magic of Dubai’s Dining Scene: Dubai Restaurant Week is Back and Better than Ever! Get ready to indulge in a feast for the senses as Dubai Food Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary! From 28 April to 7 May, Dubai Restaurant Week will feature 50 of the city’s top /eateries, offering meticulously curated set menus to tantalize your taste buds. With two-course lunches starting at just AED95 per person and three-course dinners from AED150, you won’t want to miss out on this incredible dining experience. So why not fill up your foodie calendar and explore the very best that the city has to offer? Come and join us for an unforgettable culinary celebration!

The Dubai Food Festival is a celebration of food, culture, and community, and with these five unforgettable activities on offer, it’s not to be missed. So, mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure like no other.