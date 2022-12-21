Flipkart and Mia by Tanishq partner to bring fashionable jewellery to millions of customers across India

In the run-up to the holiday season, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, will be providing access to one of India’s most fashionable fine jewellery brands – Mia by Tanishq. This will bring a wide range of eclectic 14 to 18 karat gold and diamond jewellery to consumers across India. A stylish catalog of over 900 unique Mia by Tanishq designs will be available to millions of Flipkart customers across metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2+ cities across the country, starting December 23. The partnership follows suit as part of several exciting launches on Flipkart to elevate the shopping experience for customers who are seeking stylish fashion options.

Through this, Mia by Tanishq will be able to reach out to a wider set of shoppers and Flipkart’s customers in regions where its retail presence is low. This launch aligns with Flipkart’s priority to continuously expand its fine jewellery portfolio and make the latest trends accessible to fashion-seekers across India, letting them choose from a wide range of contemporary gold and diamond jewellery styles. Priced from INR 3,000 onwards, the Mia by Tanishq selection includes earrings, bracelets, studs, necklaces and rings available on Flipkart today. The growth vision of the jewellery brand is tied to engaging more shoppers in India through their availability on Flipkart.

The demand for fashionable daily wear fine jewellery in India is growing at a tremendous pace, and Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has identified the opportunity to address these needs by strategically enhancing offerings available in the segment. Light-weight fine jewellery and diamonds have witnessed an uptick among the young shoppers in the country. As per a recent report ‘How India Shops Online 2022’ by Bain & Company and Flipkart, fashion continues to be a key gateway category for new millennial and Gen Z online shoppers from Tier 3+ cities in the country, with a lead as a first purchase (30%–35% growth observed in 2021 over the online shopper base in 2020).

Commenting on this association, Abhishesk Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “Fashion is a key focus area for us at Flipkart as millions of customers continue to explore e-commerce through this segment. We believe the unique fine jewellery selection from Mia by Tanishq will further strengthen our fashion accessories portfolio to give customers an expansive selection of contemporary gold and diamond jewellery. This is a step ahead in our journey to make the latest trends accessible in a safe, trustworthy and convenient manner to every customer across the country and this comes at an opportune time when people across

India, from metros to T2+ regions, seek gifting and personal style items in preparation for the holiday season.”

Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, said, “The last couple of years, Mia by Tanishq has been gaining traction and our customers are resonating with our brand philosophy. Authentic, homegrown and customer centric approach are some of the values we resonate with Flipkart making it a partner of choice for us. It helps that they have a phenomenal presence pan India and help us reach our fans where our presence is limited.”

Flipkart brings a vast selection from a growing number of national, international, and regionally renowned fashion brands and sellers to millions of customers in different ways.