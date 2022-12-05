Flipkart brings the biggest “End of Season Sale” with more than 2 Lakh Sellers participation

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is bringing the December edition of its End of Season Sale (EoSS) event which is designed to bring lakhs of lifestyle and fashion sellers, and thousands of brands together to offer a vast selection for millions of customers. In this edition, over 200,000 sellers, and more than 10,000 brands will offer a wide range of wedding and party wear, winter fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The event, which will begin from December 7 to 12, 2022, will continue to keep the end-of-year festive spirit high!

The 6-day event, will witness India’s Fashion Capital, Flipkart host an upgraded version of the 24X7 live commerce, image search, video catalogues. In the last 6 months, over 5 million monthly users have used visual search to follow their favourite celebrities and influencers for fashion styles and trends. This is also helping customers discover the best offers for their favourite products. These features offer customers a seamless shopping experience as they look at refreshing their wardrobes.

Sellers from across the country will be participating to bring in lakhs of designs and customers will be able to get their hands on special selections from Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Similarly, for branded selections, some of the top brands including Puma, Nike, Adidas, Titan, Fossil, Woodland, Crocs, American Tourister, Safari, Lavie, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Allen Solly, United Colors of Benetton, Louis Philippe, Soch, Hidesign, Jack & Jones, VeroModa, Only, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lee, Wrangler are bringing in curated designs and selection during this end of season. Brands including Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will feature in the formal wear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones and Crocs, will feature in the kids’ wear section. Home grown sellers such as Foxter, Fubar, Mokshi, Metro Fashion, Vtradition, Cutiekins, Homecandy, KaarigiriDezine alongside hundreds of other D2C brands such as Being Human, Ruf & Tuf, Campus, Cultsport, Hershienbox and Mokobara, Aadi, Kraasa will also be participating in this event.

The other interesting proposition is the omnichannel approach in partnership with the participating stores, where Flipkart is bringing in more than 200 brands presenting their catalogue from about 5,000 stores, which the customers will be able to discover and also get delivery through Flipkart’s pan-India robust supply chain. This will also enable local seller stores to showcase the selection and customers to get faster delivery from the stores. With Alia Bhatt as the face of the event, there are hundreds of influencers who will help the customers discover best offers and products on their social channels.

Commenting on the event, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion said, “The fashion requirements of Indian customers are quite nuanced, impacted by factors such as demography, wallet size, regional weather conditions, etc. End of Season Sale events are times when each customer can find a plethora of options across footwear, accessories and apparel befitting their unique requirements. This also helps new shoppers, even from remote regions in the country to access the latest trends. As the Indian fashion consumer is rapidly adapting to international fashion statements, a visible shift is observed from need-based purchases to aspiration purchases across metros and Tier 2+ cities. We are confident that this event will propel our endeavour to onboard the next 200 million customers from tier 2+ regions in the country.”

Serving across 20,000 pincodes, the End of Season sale will offer exclusive bank offers, PayTm partnerships and special Cleartrip deals for its shoppers.