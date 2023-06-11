Home

Food

Food Review – The Punjab Grill: Like You Are Eating Desi Cuisine at a Sophisticated Place in London

Food Review – The Punjab Grill: Ever tasted food at any Punjabi restaurant that embraces the culture and the rich history of Punjab? This is for those who believe Punjabi food can be sophisticated – like any other polished world cuisine.

The Punjab Grill, Delhi-NCR | Food Review

What does Punjabi food do to you? It sends you to an epic ride of spice-ridden foods, that look as amazing as it tastes. But, it also makes you feel bloated, a little guilty about savouring all that adds tons of chol in your body and makes you sleepy. Well, not at ‘The Punjab Grill’ though!

The food at ‘The Punjabi Grill’, an Indian fine-dine restaurant is unlike any other Punjabi food place that you would dine at. It is sophisticated and presents another wonderful aspect of the overtly popular, not to mention loud Punjabi cuisine. It’s like finding the beautiful skyline from the highest point on the hill after climbing in hot weather. Bonus is the interior that provides a swift display of the rich history of the Punjabi culture in India – right from all the brave battles fought by Sikh warriors to the princely reign that they enjoyed in the North – making it all the more interesting for the families who can bring the kids along.

The food here is a whiff of Punjabi excitement but with a dash of suaveness. As if you are eating authentic Punjabi food with all the desi spiciness sitting at a polished restaurant in London or better, enjoying the same Punjabi food at a beautiful countryside restaurant and talking history with your buddies. It’s important to notice that the food at ‘The Punjab Grill’ is served with the same panache as that in any high-end restaurant and yet the taste takes you back to the corners of Punjab where Beeji would pour the hand-grinded spices in your sabzi or give that extra tadka to your daal.

Among the must-try items are: ‘Dhaniya Mirch Da Kukkad’ which is essentially a non-vegetarian dish with chicken on bone curry and chef’s special Himalayan spice blend with the redolence of green coriander, picante and hearty. ‘Paneer Tikka Multani’ is another interesting combination of traditional meets contemporary for those seeking vegetarian food

at any Punjabi restaurant. After all your date with food, you got to try their drinks. ‘The Punjab Grill’ at Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida, serves probably the best mocktails you can ever have. ‘Rola Cola’ which is an aerated cola with mint, lime, and black salt; ‘Pineapple & Coconut’ which is made of pineapple, lime, coconut, mint, and fizz; and ‘Kheera with Jeera’ which is probably the best summer cooler ever is made of cucumber, cumin, mint, lime, black salt, and fizz.

The drinks alone warrant a family visit. Not to forget that unlike the other ‘The Punjab Grill’ franchises, the one at the Gaur City Mall also provides an opportunity to order half which is a difficult thing to find at most of the fine-dine restaurants, and which definitely saves some money when you are either going out to just explore, or going out with a huge gang.

The cost for two is around Rs 2500-3000 (including non-vegetarian) – worth the premium experience that it offers. Wait not!

Ratings: 4.5/5















