Food to Eat And Avoid During This 9-Day Festival

Observing fast during Navratri and not sure what to eat and avoid? Here’s the list of things we have included for you to know.
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Navratri is celebrated four times in a year, out of which two are more popularly observed. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April, while Sharadiya Navratri is observed in October-November and concludes with Dussehra. The Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on March 22, 2023, devotees of maa Durga celebrate the nine-day auspicious festival with tremendous love and fanfare.
Chaitra Navratri is usually celebrated during Chaitra’s Shukla Paksha and falls in the month of March or April. During this 9-day festival, devotees keep fast and eat only satvik food. While some devotees fast on all nine days, others observe vrats in jodas – keeping the first two and the last two fasts. People who observe fast during Navratri can choose from a variety of vrat-friendly flours, vegetables, fruits while avoiding wheat, rice, semolina, maida, legumes and pulses among others.
5 Foods to Eat During Chaitra Navratri 2023:
- One should try to include curd, yoghurt, chaach (buttermilk) or raitas in their meals
- Ghee is also excellent to have as it will keep you full and few drops of it is must during fast.
- Potatoes, sweet potato, bottle gourd (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber, carrots and all kinds of fruits others must be included.
- Spices like cumin, clove, cinnamon can be consumed during fasting.
- Include a handful of walnuts, almonds, dates, pistachios and raisins while you are fasting to pack a nutritional punch.
4 Foods to Avoid During Chaitra Navratri 2023
- Onion and garlic are considered inauspicious foods and must be excluded in your Navratri diet.
- Your regular flours like wheat, rice, refined flour, suji, corn flour, and all kinds of legumes and pulses should be avoided.
- One should abstain having alcohol and non-vegetarian foods during the nine-day festival.
- Mushrooms, leeks, shallots should also be avoided.