For The Lovers of Delhi Culture And The Best Blend of European Food

Qla: For The Lovers of Delhi’s Culture And The Best Blend of European Food

Nestled in the beautiful lanes of Mehrauli, Q-La is a European restaurant with the finesse of Delhi’s culture. Here’s all about it.

Delhi has history, culture, love, taste, beauty, and people who like to explore all of that. If you are lucky, you get to do that everyday, but if you are a little less lucky, you at least, can try and explore the beauty of Delhi at the weekends. And for all our weekend lovers, we found a lovely place to dine this time.

Nestled in the beautiful lanes of Mehrauli, Qla is a European restaurant with the finesse of Delhi’s culture. As you enter the property which is situated right in front of the designer Amit Aggarwal’s store, you would already find yourself singing the European tunes of opulence and the Parisian flavours of love. There’s a separate fine-dine section on the ground floor covered with the sweet aroma of European cuisines and as you walk upstairs, you would find yourself staring at the magnificent view of Qutub Minar, probably how the restaurant gets its name.

Qla is owned and beautifully managed by Ranjan Chopra, whose love for art and music is almost enriching. Chopra, who’s the managing director and CEO of the dining restaurant is an ardent lover of everything artsy and with the potential to touch people’s hearts and lives. The property gives ample opportunities to those who seek a quiet moment with their loved ones or simply want to adore and explore Delhi’s polished skyline with a hint of history while going deep in their thoughts and at the same time, relishing the smoothness of European food.

The rooftop restaurant has a large space to host big events while the space downstairs is to experience quality food mood as the sounds of silent laughter and whispered emotions fill your ears to make your time more magical.

The beauty of Qla lies in its love to present the best blend of international cuisines for the tongue that still senses desi-ness in flavours.

Price for two (dinner/ lunch): Rs 3000-5000

