From Nita Ambani To Radhika Merchant, Ambani Women Raise Glitz And Glam Quotient At NMACC Launch Day 2 | Stunning Pics Inside

All the Ambani women were decked up in unique and gorgeous attires at the second day of the NMACC launch event. From golden, white, red and aqua, the ladies made jaws-drop!

NMACC Event: The launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is nothing short of a glitz and glam show with Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities all decked up in their best. The glitz and glam quotient just soared on the second day of the launch event as celebs donned unique and stunning attires for the grand event. While all our favourite stars attended the event leaving us in awe of their looks, the Ambani women looked drop-dead gorgeous. Nita Ambani, after her amazing performance, changed into a Kaftaan, Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in red gown, Shloka Mehta graciously carried a White lehnga and Radhika Merchant glowed in Aqua indo-western.

Nita Mukesh Ambani In Golden Kaftaan

After a graceful performance at the centre on Raghupati Raghav Rajaram in an exquisite saree, Nita Ambani changed to a champagne golden Kaftaan-like couture. She wore an exquisite Burano lace cape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, worn with a champagne gold Valentino gown. A masterpiece of handcraftsmanship embroidered in fine antique gold and silver zardozi, jaali, crystals and naqshi. Also, she embellished her look with a statement pearl necklace.

Isha Ambani Looks Ravishing In Red

Daughter of the Ambani, Isha looked ravishing in a red floor-sweeping gown and cape. On day one of the launch she chose to drape a white and golden embellished saree with a statement diamond necklace. And today, she was styled in a western glamourous gown with a regal red cape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla too.

Shloka Mehta Elegantly Carries Her White Lehenga

With a mommy-to-be- glow on her face, Shloka Mehta graciously flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet with an elegant indo-western ensemble. For day two of the launch, she wore a chikankari white lehenga from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with a vintage shawl draped like a blouse. Falunting her baby bump, she adorned herself diamond headgear and elegant bracelets. A beauty in white, she looked adorable!

Radhika Merchant Looks Divine In Aqua

Radhika Merchant looked drop-dead gorgeous and we could not take our eyes off the girl in divine aqua indo-western attire. While for day one Radhika chose a black haute saree couture, she was styled in an indo-western sparkling aqua saree with a golden blouse. She wore a statement diamond six-layered chocker set adding to her minimal yet elegant look.

Day two of the launch witnessed all stars coming down to the red carpet and glamming-up the event. Today, lead actors from SpiderMan No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom Holland also arrived and we could not keep calm. Zendaya looked resplendent and turned up her desi charm wearing a violet saree while supermodel Gigi Hadid too attended the event in a gorgeous chikankari saree and embellished blouse.

For the uninitiated, NMACC is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and was officially inaugurated on March 31. It is a first-of-its-kind space in the field of the arts. The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre, and The Cube are three performance-specific venues in the structure, located inside the Jio Global Centre.

