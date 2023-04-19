G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Hyderabad, discussion on promotion of digital skilling

The G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. During the meeting, 140 delegates from G20 member States, invited countries and international organizations took part. A workshop on ‘Mutual Recognition Framework on Digital Skills’ was organized on the second day. The workshop explored ways in which digital skills can be recognized across borders. The G20 delegates also learned about Made-in-India 5G base station and NB-IoT chips during their visit to IIT Hyderabad.

Apart from this, Digital Skilling was discussed during the first session. Extensive discussions were held on concrete and practical steps regarding digital skilling. On the first day of the meeting, experts from various fields deliberated on high-speed mobile broadband and its impact on society, digital inclusion and sustainable green digital infrastructure –– challenges and opportunities. During the meeting, DoT organized three thematic sessions. The panel on high-speed mobile broadband and its impact discussed issues related to high-speed connectivity, digital services in sectors such as education, health and agriculture. It also discussed taking additional measures to fill the gaps in terms of access to mobile internet, smartphones and providing assistance to senior citizens and people in rural areas.

During the discussion on ‘Digital Inclusion –– Connecting the Unconnected’, emphasis was laid on connecting people for digital transformation. Apart from this, important aspects like infrastructure and digital skills were also discussed. Apart from this, there was a long discussion on ‘Sustainable Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities’. The three-day meet focused on digital public infrastructure, cyber security and skills. Earlier, the first meeting of the DEWG of G20 was held in Lucknow where discussions were held on Digital Public Infrastructure, Cyber Security in Digital Economy and Digital Skilling to support and recognize modern digital technologies.