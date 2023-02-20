Gail Vihar Premium League concluded

The Gail Vihar Premium League played in Noida Sector 23 came to an end. This two-day tournament featured three teams. This tournament was thoroughly enjoyed by all of the participants. In the final, the ATS Greens One team, led by Nimish and Ankit, faced the Gail Vihar team, led by Reddy ji and Sonu. In this thrilling final, both teams fought until the final over, with Reddy ji’s team eventually crossing the finish line.

On this occasion, Gail Vihar Teams, star all-rounder Sonu Kumar said, “I am very happy to be a part of this tournament, I would like to thank the entire management from the bottom of my heart on behalf of my team, I hope that the next tournament will also be played in the same spirit.”