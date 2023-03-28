Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G with Stunning Design, Trendy Colours Go On Sale; To Help Samsung Consolidate 5G Leadership in India

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, announced the market launch of its latest smartphone series, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. With a premium look and feel and designed for durability, Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with long-lasting battery life and enhanced entertainment features, making them a top choice for consumers.



“At Samsung, we believe in democratizing innovation, and the new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are a testament to our commitment. These devices offer a premium experience with our signature Galaxy design and flagship features like Nightography, which help consumers shoot sharper images and videos in low light conditions. The launch of Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G will drive the adoption of 5G smartphones among Indian consumers and will help Samsung consolidate its 5G leadership in the country,” said Akshay Rao, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India

As per Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Model Tracker Dec 2022, Galaxy A series was the largest-selling and the fastest-growing (above 10 million units) smartphone series in India last year. Samsung was also the number one 5G smartphone manufacturer (by volume) in India in 2023, per Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Model Tracker Dec 2022.

Awesome Design

Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G feature a floating camera setup as well as a metal camera deco which matches the device’s colour. Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, giving it a premium look and feel.

Awesome Durability

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G offer spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, which means they can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. They are also built to resist dust and sand.

The display on both devices comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which offers improved scratch and drop protection. Galaxy A54 5G also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Galaxy A34 5G comes with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both models also come equipped with a 5MP macro lens. These devices get the flagship ‘Nightography’ feature, which helps consumers shoot brighter and sharper photos and videos in low light. The phones also have an Auto Night mode that automatically adapts to low light conditions, so the user does not have to switch camera modes manually.

Awesome Display and Entertainment

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with Super AMOLED technology and minimized bezels. The 120Hz refresh rate on both devices allows for incredibly smooth scene-to-scene transitions, even in fast motion. In addition, the adaptive refresh rate maximizes battery efficiency, while the Vision Booster increases visibility even under bright sunlight. Eye Comfort Shield is also accessible on the Quick Panel, offering protection for the user’s eyes.

With a 5000 mAh battery, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G can last for more than 2 days on a single charge.

Awesome Security and Future Ready

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G ensure top-notch security with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Knox which protects your personal data in real-time. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also offer four OS updates and 5 years of security updates, ensuring that the devices remain up-to-date and secure.

Awesome Experiences

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G offer consumers a host of meaningful experiential features that enrich their lives. The unique Voice Focus feature allows users to enjoy clearer voice/video calls with your voice isolated from the background noise. The all-new Samsung Wallet lets consumers have a seamless cards’ Tap and Pay and UPI payments experience. Users can also securely access their Digital IDs such as PAN, Driving License, Vaccine certificates, and many more. Samsung Wallet is protected by defense-grade security from Samsung Knox.

Samsung Wallet also incorporates the functionality of Samsung Pass, which securely stores passwords and enables users to quickly and easily log into apps and services. Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G sport the latest One UI 5.1, which offers enhanced customization options with stickers, emojis, and GIF memes.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy A54 Colors Variants Price Offers

Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet 8GB+128GB

INR 38,999 INR 3,000 bank cashback

OR

INR 2,500 Samsung Upgrade

8GB+256 GB INR 40,999

Galaxy A34 Colors Variants Price Offers

Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver 8GB+128GB

INR 30,999 INR 3,000 bank cashback

OR

INR 2,500 Samsung Upgrade

8GB+256 GB INR 32,999

Both devices will be available with easy EMI across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms starting March 28, 2023.

About Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news on Samsung India, please visit Samsung India Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/in. For Hindi, log on to Samsung Newsroom Bharat at https://news.samsung.com/bharat. You can also follow us on Twitter @SamsungNewsIN