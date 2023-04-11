12.2 C
New York

Gemini Must Reach Workplace Timely, Aquarius Should Do Meditation

Fashion & Lifestyle

Published:

Reading time: 3 min.
.


Horoscope Today, April 11 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today, April 11 2023
Aries- There will be sweetness in family life. There will be progress in the job after hard work. Stalled work will get successful.
Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- There will be unnecessary disputes in married life. Control your words. Will get the support of a colleague in business.
Lucky color- brown

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Do not quarrel with your father. Do not change your business.
Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Vehicle accidents will be averted. Do not neglect your work. Help your relatives.
Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to your home decor. Separation from friends will end. Will get back stalled money.
Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will benefit from a change in the house. A new opportunity will come. Do not lend money in business till evening.
Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Married life disputes will end. Do not cheat on anyone in business. Chronic disease will end.
Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food to the needy. Abstain from drugs. Will be successful in business.
Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- May go on a trip with friends. Try to persuade your father.
It’s a good day for students.
Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- The old dispute will end. Don’t rush. There will be relief in the bile problem.
Lucky color- carrot

Aquarius- The chances of marriage will be strong. Don’t hide anything from your family. Do meditation.
Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There will be progress in livelihood. Will get new business opportunities. The work area will change.
Lucky color- white




Published Date: April 11, 2023 7:10 AM IST







