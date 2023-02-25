Gemini Should Respect Elders, Aries Must Donate Food Items

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries: Will be busy with work all day long. Eat only homemade food. Donate food items.
Lucky color- orange
Taurus: There is a possibility of a guest coming to the house. Finish tasks on time. Will get along with friends.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini: Respect your elders. Will see profit. Don’t change jobs.
Lucky color- brown
Cancer: Mind will not be stable today. Donate white goods. Profit from business will be there.
Lucky color- maroon
Leo: Talk to your parents respectfully. Business investment will be profitable. Time will be favorable till evening.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo: Students should pay attention to their studies. Make good use of time. There will be an advantage in the job.
Lucky color- pink
Libra: May travel. Reach the workplace on time. Donate grains.
Lucky color- yellow
Scorpio: Drive your vehicle carefully. Talking to someone on the job can spoil things. Wish will come true.
Lucky color- pink
Sagittarius: A little temperament issue will be there. Respect your parents. Respect will increase in society.
Lucky color- maroon
Capricorn: Foot pain can be a problem. Don’t rush things. Will get good news by evening.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius: Monetary benefit will be there today. Donate clothes to someone in need. Auspiciousness will be felt in the house.
Lucky color- green
Pisces: Thank your teacher. Keep the east side of your house clean. The stomach problem will end.
Lucky color- yellow