Gemini Should Respect Elders, Leo Must Respect Elders

Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.
Aries- Will have a great day. Help the needy people. Stopped government work will be done.
Lucky color- pink
Taurus- Will get the support of your life partner. The sourness of married life will lessen. Reach your office on time.
Lucky color- white
Gemini- Respect your elders. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will be successful in important work.
Lucky color- green
Cancer- After noon, time is favorable. Sign carefully after prudent thinking. Will get the support of your loved ones.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Respect elders. Do not lend money to anyone. There will be an argument with the spouse.
Lucky color- golden
Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Will go somewhere with life partner. Don’t quarrel with your loved ones.
Lucky color- maroon
Libra- Do not get involved in an argument with anyone. Help a friend in need. Avoid extravagance.
Lucky color- white
Scorpio- Time is not favorable till evening. Don’t lend money to anyone. Do not get involved in an argument with anyone at the workplace.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Don’t argue with a friend on old issues. Support a friend when needed. The headache will last till the afternoon.
Lucky color- golden
Capricorn- Give respect to the younger ones. Do not do any important work till noon. There will be progress in the job.
Lucky color- sky blue
Aquarius- Important work interruption will end. Money stuck in business will be found. Respect parents.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Give some gifts to your master. Will get the support of your life partner. Valuables may be lost.
Lucky color- yellow