Horoscope Today, June 7: Gemini to Receive Money, Leos Should Postpone Travelling

Horoscope Today, June 7: Do you believe in luck? Do you understand the concept of the stars alignment in the universe? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Check your astrological prediction for today (Photo: Pexels)

Horoscope Today, June 7: If you are the one who believes in the stars, and the alignment of planets in your zodiac and likes to plan your day accordingly, we have got you covered! Here’s a quick astrological prediction for the day and the lucky colour tip as you go on to have a wonderful day.

Aries: Investment in new work will be profitable. Will be honoured. Trust your luck.

Lucky colour- yellow

Taurus: Take major responsibility after s lot of thought. Eat homemade food. This will avoid the possibility of money loss.

Lucky colour- pink

Gemini: Family disputes will end. Avoid unnecessary expenditure. Stuck money will be received suddenly.

Lucky colour- green

Cancer: Will be successful in business by taking advice. The tension in family relations will end. Don’t travel abroad.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Leo: Anger will spoil the work. Avoid long journeys. Your mind will be upset till evening.

Lucky colour- maroon

Virgo: Can go out with your family. Will be successful in property matters. Reach home on time.

Lucky colour- blue

Libra: There will be job progress. Do your work on time. Make sure to take care of your health.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Scorpio: Maintain peace in your family. Take blessings of your elders. Focus on your goal.

Lucky colour- purple

Sagittarius: Students should not be negligent. There may be a loss of valuables. There will be profit from the stock market.

Lucky colour- yellow

Capricorn: Time is lucky for traders. Will get successful in urgent work. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky colour- blue

Aquarius: Health will improve. Do not quarrel with anyone on trivial matters. Seek advice from elders when needed.

Lucky colour- green

Pisces: Will be busy with the workload. Avoid carelessness. There is a chance to go to a religious place.

Lucky colour- ocher















