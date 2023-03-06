Get Ready for a Magical experience with ITC Sunfeast Marie Light’s “muchmuchey Tram Adda Festival

Kolkata dwellers will get a unique opportunity to celebrate the lively culture and heritage of the ‘City of Joy’ and its iconic trams at the Tram Adda Festival, presented by ITC Sunfeast Marie Light. This festival offers an exceptional occasion for consumers to meet their favorite stars, and indulge in the true essence of adda.

To participate, consumers have to give a missed call to 7406800777, take a picture with Sunfeast Marie Light, and answer a simple question – “What’s your favourite muchmuchey teatime moment?” and share it on WhatsApp. Lucky winners will get an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the Sunfeast Marie Light Muchmuchey Tram Adda shoot, where celebrity RJ Mir will engage in muchmuchey conversations with other luminaries like Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ridhima Ghosh, Iman Chakraborty, Srikanta Acharya, Srijato Bandopadhyay and Ambarish Bhattacharya.

The celebrities will participate in the tram adda session where they will talk about their college days, sing songs, recite poetry and share their most “Muchmuchey” moments with everyone.

Sunfeast Marie Light biscuit is designed to provide consumers the perfect crunch in a classic Marie biscuit, making it a great snack for tea time and the most interesting adda conversations with favorite celebrities.