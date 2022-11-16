Give acquires Goodera’s leading India CSR management business

Give has just acquired Goodera’s India CSR grant management business to help companies create greater impact with their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Both organizations are leaders in enabling giving to support the outcomes of nonprofit programmes and the positive change they bring to communities. While Give, as India’s largest and most trusted giving platform, has been empowering institutions and individuals to give for the last 22 years, Goodera, established in 2014, is a global leader in CSR management platforms.

The addition of a 73-member team, 50+ clients and the Goodera CSR management platform to Give’s CSR operations, together with Give’s experience in the development sector over two decades, will bolster the support and expertise available to CSR teams across India. Besides, Give is committed to investing in products and services to grow the scope and impact of corporate social responsibility in India.

Atul Satija, CEO of Give, said: “Goodera built one of the world’s best CSR management platforms and partnered with India Inc to support their CSR. This acquisition will enable us to serve organizations even better, in delivering on-ground impact and bringing positive change to millions of lives.”

Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera, said: “As Goodera moves to focus on building the world’s largest volunteering platform, Give makes for the perfect partner to continue our CSR story in India. Atul and the Give team are incredibly motivated to empower India’s CSR landscape. We are excited about how the platform will accelerate growth and impact in the ecosystem.”

In a country that needs US$2.64 trillion to meet its United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, CSR represents a large pool of philanthropic capital and has the potential to play a crucial role in addressing some of India’s most intractable social problems. By integrating Goodera’s CSR management platform, Give has strengthened its ability to impactfully contribute to this end.