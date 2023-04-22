Glam Game on! Shahnaz Husain Shares Step-by-Step Makeup Tutorial for Eid-ul-Fitr 2023





During festivals like Eid, there are bright lights. So, your make-up will need brighter and more intense colours.

First, cleanse the skin and apply a liquid moisturizer. For oily skin, apply an astringent lotion. Wait for a few minutes. While choosing foundation, if you have a very fair skin, go for beige colour with slight pinkish tone. If the complexion is fair, but pale (yellowish), avoid pink tones and go for beige or biscuit. Darker complexions look better with brownish beige. Or go for gold foundation for this special occasion. Dot the face with it and blend with a moist sponge. Lightly dust golden tinted powder to set the foundation. Highlight the cheeks with a blusher. Apply on the cheekbones, going slightly upwards and outwards. Then, apply light coloured highlighter on the cheekbones. Blend well. For eyes, apply lighter brown shadow on the upper eye lid and dark brown eye shadow in the crease, to add depth. Outline the eyes with dark eye pencil or eyeliner. For a smudged effect, a dark eye shadow also works well on the upper lid, close to the lashes. Extend it a little beyond the outer corner of the eyes, slightly upwards. Smudging can be done with a sponge tipped applicator. Eye liner or dark eye shadow may be applied on the lower lid and then smudged. For Eid, you may want to try gold, silver or bronze shadow to line the eyes over your eyeliner on the upper lid. Highlight under the brows with gold, ivory or a light coloured eye shadow. Then apply mascara. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply. While applying mascara on the upper lashes, look downwards. Apply it both above and below the upper lashes, for a thicker look. Apply on lower lashes too. Wait for a while and apply a second coat. Then brush out the lashes, with a small eyelash brush. For thicker lashes, powder them between two coats of mascara. Use a lip liner the same colour as your lipstick. For normal Indian complexion, go for warm earthy colours, like coral, wine, red and shades of red in lipstick. A dark pink would look good too. Orange and shades of orange are very much in fashion. You can find orange shades that suit most skin colours. Use orange to coral for darker skin, while orange and peachy shades suit fair skin. If you use orange, go subtle for the rest of your face. Go for light orange or beige lipstick, lilac, mauve and light pink during the day, with a hint of pearl. Remember to apply lip gloss in the centre, after applying lipstick.





