Going For Vacation? 7 Health Tips to Enjoy a Guilt-Free Eating When on Holidays

We often get lax on our diet and exercise routine when on vacation. But, eating healthy is as important.

Going For Vacation? 7 Health Tips to Enjoy a Guilt-Free Eating When on Holidays

Vacations are all about being free – being free of stress, being free of mundane reality, being free of all the rules that we keep ourselves on. It is about relaxing and enjoying the beauty around. In this hustle, culture is important to take that break. However, when on vacation, we splurge when it comes to food. We tend to go loose on dietary practices and enjoy all the junk, all the fun food. This often results in vacation weight gain and bloating.

However, it is not necessary to be that way. There is also a way to enjoy the holiday mood and not completely compromise on food.

Here are a few health tips to enjoy guilt-free eating

  1. Start your day with nuts and seeds to get going for the entire day. A healthy start for the day is important to keep the body energised for the day of exploration.
  2. Staying hydrated during the holiday helps reduce holiday bloating.
  3. Yoghurt will keep your gut functioning well, especially if you tend to overindulge during the holidays.
  4. Try to choose a snack or meal that has fibre and protein
  5. Avoid too much caffeine.
  6. Dessert is every year during the holiday season. Just focus on your favourites and ditch the rest
  7. Limit liquid calories.
  8. Maintain your electrolyte level: Consuming lemon water, and coconut water to load on electrolytes and lower chances of dehydration.

So, just be mindful of a few health tips while you wish to devour the vacation food!










