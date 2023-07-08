Menu
Goji Berries Benefits: 5 Incredible Reasons Why You Should Include These Tiny Red Fruits in Your Diet

Goji berries are tiny red fruits packed with antioxidants and powerful medicinal properties. They’re not only great for adding a pop of colour to a plate but also delicious and full of flavour. These berries have been linked to several potential health benefits. According to nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”When it comes to nutrition, goji berries pack a punch. They are not only great for adding a pop of colour to your plate but also delicious and full of flavour. And is believed to have numerous health benefits.”

5 Reasons Why You Should Include Goji Berries in Your Diet:

  1. Goji berries possess anti-ageing properties, a notable component known as betaine has been shown to suppress the formation of wrinkles and collagen damage caused by ultraviolet radiation.
  2. One of the most important reasons for the popularity of Goji berries is the fact that they contain a high concentration of an antioxidant called Zeaxanthin. According to various studies, a diet that contains Goji berries can increase a person’s Zeaxanthin levels by as much as 26% reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataracts
  3. Goji berries are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene. These antioxidants help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and supporting a healthy immune system. A strong immune system is better equipped to defend against pathogens and maintain overall health.
    Goji berries are also a good source of vitamin C, a nutrient known for its role in immune function
  4. A great source of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, goji berries contain long-chain carbohydrates which are also called polysaccharides. These compounds play a role in regulating blood sugar in the most effective manner and help treat type 2 diabetes.



.

