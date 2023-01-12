Grand Unveiling of 9th Edition of FFACE Calendar (2023)

Read Time: 2 Minute, 37 Second

Fface(Fame Fashion and Creative Excellence),is the most prominent talent management brand in eastern India founded in 2014,which providesa platform to promising young actors, models, fashion photographers, designers, make-up artists, and others. In its 9th Avatar the FFACE Calendar is all set, to set temperature soaring in the City of Joy. After a rigorous six month grooming and training process the contestants are all set to feature in the new calendar Fface 2023 at Park Hotel.

More than a 150 contestants participated in the audition this year. The final audition narrowed this number down to just about 50 contestants who then participated in the rigorous training and grooming process. Eminent fashion designers, fitness experts, grooming experts, hair & skin experts worked on them for a whole of 6 months were they learn the ropes of facing the camera, talking to the media, walking on the ramp and other necessary things. The city gets to witness the brand new set of Fresh Talents through FFACE Calendar 2023 on 11th January.

This year to set the temperature soaring Vikram Chatterjee in his brand new super fit Avataris the Cover Face of FFACE Calendar 2023. This is the first time the face calendar has a male fashion star on its cover and Vikram really aces the role.

The finalists of FFACE 2023 are Subhasmita Jana, Meghomala Maity, Basabdatta Mondol, Kasturi Ghosh, S.Poornima, Rittika Dey, Seemantika, Barnali Bag, Rahul Bera ,Sneha Dey, Aishwarya Dutta, Md. Faraz, Ronald Roy, Manjeet Sharma, Raj Kishor Sen ,Tishika Dey ,Abanti Das, Bhaskar ,Rajyashree, Sulakshana ,Ranauq Majumder ,Niladri, Prasun and Saheli.

The Sponsors of FFACE Calendar 2023: THE PARK KOLKATA, Facebook, Instagram, BE BONNIE Professionals, 91.9 friends FM, SHM Mumtazuddin, Baazar Kolkata, NLS, ARTAGE, FRATELLI, SITI, SHADOW, Shorts Reels Stories, THE CAMP, CALDERA, Dream Show, Candid Communication and many more.

The Founder Director of FFACE, Mr. Neil Roy, Director Fashion designer Indroneel Mukherjee, Director Photography Kaustav Saikia, Marketing Consultant and Director Candid Communication Paromita Ghosh, Director Marketing actress Falaque Rashid Roy and Ranadeep Basu Event Consultant unveiled the calendar with Vikram Chatterjee and others. The grand event of FFACE also had a presence of Bonny Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee, Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Saheb Bhattacharya and Fface favorites Sean Banerjee and Swastika Dutta.

The director of FFACE, Mr. Neil Roy interacted with media where he said, “I first of all thanks all the delegates who made time to attend the event. I also thanks all the sponsors for supporting us throughout the event. I congratulate the winner who went through the rigorous training and grooming process to achieve this.”

About FFACE: FFACE is the most well-known talent management brand in eastern India. The FFACE calendar is widely distributed throughout all major fashion, television, hospitality, and production houses and it is founded by Mr. Neil Roy. Royz Media and Entertainment’s flagship brand is Fame Fashion and Creative Excellence (FFACE). They concentrate on videos, brand campaigns, brand communication, music videos, and digital and social media management with the sole goal of increasing brand visibility and meeting their clients’ needs and requirements.

