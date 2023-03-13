Home

Lifestyle

Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga Makes India Proud in a Pink Banarasi Saree as She Collects Trophy For ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ – See Stunning Pics

Guneet Monga mesmerizes in gorgeous pink banarasi saree as she celebrates win at Oscars 2023.

Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga Makes India Proud in a Pink Bansari Saree as She Collects Trophy For ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ – See Stunning Pics

Guneet Monga in a Pink Banarasi Saree at Oscars 2023: is truly special and cherished moment for Indian cinema. The Elephant Whisperers won the first ever Oscars in the Best Documentary Short category. Guneet Monga, the co-producer of the documentary, shared her joy and happiness on social media and said that she is still ‘shivering’ at this achievement. Director Kartiki Gonsalves along with producer Guneet Monga accept this prestigious award whole-heartedly.

Guneet Monga represented India at Oscars in gorgeous pink banarasi saree and teamed it up with a full-sleeves blouse. She kept it all minimal and elegant with golden neckpiece, bangles and statement earrings. With soft subtle glam look, Guneet rounded-off her look. On the other hand, Director Kartiki Gonsalves went with full-sleeves transparent embellished gown. She completed her look with top bun and subtle makeup.

Guneet Monga shared her first reaction on social media

Guneet wrote ”Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production, India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana 🙏🏾 To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here, Let’s go! Jai hind”

The Elephant Whisperers was nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category for Oscars 2023, alongside Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.











