H3N2 Effect On Diabetes: Why Diabetic People are More at Risk? 5 Ways to Prevent It

H3N2 Effect On Diabetes: People who suffer from high blood sugar levels have higher chances to contract the influenza virus which could further lead to several complications in the body.

Diabetic people are more vulnerable to contracting H3N2 Influenza Virus

H3N2 Effect On Diabetes: The rampant spread of H3N2 influenza virus has once again led people to pull their guards up. The drastic weather change triggered rising flu infections across the country, however, the influenza subtype H3N2 reportedly drove the maximum infection cases. This flu is basically a respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. Usually, type A and B act as a catalyst for seasonal epidemics. Along with this, COVID-19 cases have also been rising and centre-state governments alike have started taking necessary steps towards it. There is no set timeline for the duration of the H3N2 virus but according to doctors, it mostly lasts between 5 to 15 days. As mentioned before, the effect of the virus also depends on the immunity of the person and hence, the wide duration. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA’s Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Immunity is one of the major factors in play when asked, who is more at risk. Elderly People – above the age of 65, people with underlying co-morbidities, people with respiratory issues, pregnant women, young children and people with diabetes are more prone to contracting the disease. They are also more at risk of developing further complications.

H3N2 Effect on Diabetes: How and Why Diabetic People Are More at Risk of H3N2?

Underlying comorbidities make people more susceptible to infections and people are more prone to contract H3N2 influenza virus. With diabetes, the immune system is weakened increasing the likelihood of viruses. Diabetes can also damage the blood vessels and nerves which may affect the respiratory system’s capability to combat the virus, especially if the blood sugar levels are uncontrolled.

H3N2 and Diabetes: Prevention Tips

Monitor Your Sugar Levels: High sugar levels lowers immunity. Therefore, it is essential to monitor blood sugar levels, take medication timely, and eat a healthy diet.

Take plenty of rest as it will give the body the energy to fight infection

Stay hydrated

Consume a healthy diet- take food rich in vitamins and minerals, and proteins.

Avoid exerting yourself as fatigue can further exacerbate the symptoms.

Keep good hand hygiene- keep washing hands

Avoid crowded places and going near to sick people

H3N2 Virus In India: Symptoms

Chills

Coughing

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Throat ache/ sire throat

An ache in muscles and body

Diarrhea

Sneezing and runny nose

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country. In case you notice any of these symptoms, it is best to consult your doctor.

Stay healthy, Stay Safe!












