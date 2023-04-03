Home

Health

H3N2 Virus In India: What Are Some Prolonged Effects of H3N2? 6 Post Recovery Tips

H3N2 Virus In India: Just like COVID-19, patients having contracted H3N2 are experiencing certain after-effects of the virus and here is how we can try to fastrack our recovery.

H3N2 In India: People are suffering from prolonged cough and fatigue after H3N2

H3N2 Virus In India: H3N2 virus spread has been long been confused with COVID-19 due to its overlapping symptoms. There has been an uptick in the number of H3N2 cases. Along with this, COVID-19 cases have also been rising and centre-state governments alike have started taking necessary steps towards it. This time the weather changes too fast, too drastically. It was just a winter morning one day and people took out their summer wear on the other. This change is marked by increasing cases of flu infections and this time another influenza virus H3N2 drove the rise in cases. This flu is basically a respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. Usually, type A and B act as a catalyst for seasonal epidemics.

Several people complained to have experienced post-COVID-19 effects. Similarly, few patients have started to report certain after-effects of contracting H3N2 virus.

H3N2 Virus In India: What happens after H3N2?

There is no set timeline for the duration of the H3N2 virus but according to doctors, it mostly lasts between 5 to 15 days. As mentioned before, the effect of the virus also depends on the immunity of the person and hence, the wide duration. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA’s Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

However, some patients are reporting experiencing certain enfeebling effects which are majorly respiratory issues like:

Shortness of breath

Joint pain

Coughing

Fatigue

Weakness

Trouble sleeping

As the virus is a respiratory infection, people with asthma, and bronchitis are more likely to suffer more from allergens, and pollutants adding on to the misery.

H3N2 Virus In India: Tips For Recovery

Take plenty of rest as it will give the body the energy to fight infection Stay hydrated Consume healthy diet- take food rich in vitamins and mineral, proteins. Avoid processed and sugary products as it might make the immunity system more weak Avoid exerting yourself as fatigue can further exacebrate the symptoms. Keep good hand hygiene- keep washing hands

H3N2 Virus In India: Symptoms

Chills

Coughing

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Throat ache/ sire throat

An ache in muscles and body

Diarrhea

Sneezing and runny nose

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country. Stay healthy, Stay Safe!











