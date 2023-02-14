Happy Valentines Day 2023| Romantic Quotes, Messages, Images, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Partner

Home

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Messages, Images, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Partner

Here some wishes and messages that you could use to send to your loved ones to wish them on this joyous occasion and express your love for them.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 (Source: Freepik)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: The day of celebrating love is finally here! Valentine’s Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. This day is also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated in the honour of the martyred Saint Valentine of Rome. While love is omnipresent, the celebration of love dates back centuries ago.

Valentine’s day falls on February 14. On this day, people confess their love and feelings to their special one. There are different ways of expressing feelings through greeting cards, special dates, love letters or giving gifts. If you are a shy or introverted one in a relationship who would prefer not to express face-to-face, then you don’t need to get worried. We have noted some romantic messages, quotes, images, SMS’s that you can forward it to your valentine online. Believe it or not, you won’t regret confessing your feelings for the you are head-over-heels in love with.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Messages, Images, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Partner:

Life is 4 living, I Live 4 U. Songs r 4 singing, I Sing 4 U. Love is 4 caring, I Care 4 U. Angels r 4 keeping, Can I keep U…?

Your hand is the pillow I need when I go to sleep. Thank you for being the reason for my smile and laugh. I am yours and you are mine. Sorry, no refund now!

I love you more today than I did yesterday, but not as much as I will tomorrow

I will hold on you forever because I have never known someone more special than you.

If love is sweet why does it hurt, if love is deep why does it burn, if love is warm why do we shiver, if love is tender why do we cry, if love is forever why do we die

If a butterfly comes close to you, if a purfumed rose touches your face, if your mobile dances on a nice tone, remember its me trying to say you happy valentines day….

Happy Valentine’s Day! You bring out the best version of me. All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles Schulz

Wishing all the lovebirds out there, A very Happy Valentine’s Day!











