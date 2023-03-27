Having Disturbed Sleep? 5 Common Habits That Leads To Poor Quality Slumber

Home

Having Disturbed Sleep? 5 Everyday Habits That Leads To Poor Quality Slumber

Did you know there are so many everyday habits that we all indulge in which is leading on o poor sleep quality?

Sleeping, an underrated yet a sought-after activity. How often do we complain about being sleep deprived and not being able to have a good sleep? Either we don’t have the ‘time’ or we have a stressed out, disturbed sleep cycle. sleep deprivation or the lack of sleep has become a more so glorified concept with people taking pride in it. But work and being busy is not all to blame. There are several common habits that make up for the sedentary lifestyle. It is great that we do hard work and sometimes we are not able to get the required sleep. However, it should not be down on the priority list. A prolonged time without adequate and quality sleep can take a toll on mental and physical health. An adult should have atleast seven to eight hours of good sleep in a day for the body to function optimally. Not getting enough sleep drains the bod both physically and mentally. Poor quality slumber can also put your heart, kidney, mental health at risk.

An uninterrupted sleep of about six to seven hours is extremely paramount. And it is our habits that are hindering our sleep quality. According to the nutritionist Loveneet Batra, here are some common daily habits that might ruin our sleep.

A Last Look At Screen at Bedtime: Blue light from your phone throws off your circadian rhythms and keeps you from falling asleep and/or getting restful sleep. This blue light can suppress your body’s production of melatonin the master controlling hormone of your sleep-wake cycle. Insufficient melatonin can cause insomnia, irritability, and daytime sleepiness. Overeating Just Before Dinner: Eating a large meal less than an hour before bed can make it difficult to fall asleep. Your body will still be trying to digest your meal, which may cause tossing and turning while you sleep Too Much Caffeine: Although coffee seems like the ultimate, round-the-clock energy hack ever known to be, it’s not! It can actually do you more harm than good if consumed indiscriminately. Caffeine is a stimulant that can make it hard to fall asleep. Not exposing yourself to natural light: When we deprive ourselves of sunlight, we’re depleting our consumption of melanin, which makes melatonin, the chemical that helps us sleep. Bottling up your Stress: High levels of stress impair sleep by prolonging how long it takes to fall asleep and fragmenting sleep. Sleep loss triggers our body’s stress response system, leading to an elevation in stress hormones, namely cortisol, which further disrupts sleep.

How many of these have you checked off?

Well, most of us are guilty of these habits, but that doe snot mean that we cannot change. Now, that we know about these, let's be the change we want to see in our lives (inserting wink emoji)!












