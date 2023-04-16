HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata Takes a Step Towards Inclusivity by Offering Health Services to Transgender Individuals

HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, takes a positive step towards providing equitable healthcare access and cancer care services to all individuals, regardless of their gender identity. On this National Transgenders Day, the centre extended its services to the transgender community in West Bengal by announcing the launch of HCG Pride and Privilege Card in Kolkata. This card aims to address the lack of accessibility to healthcare faced by the transgender community, one of the most discriminated communities in the country. On the celebration, the latest announcement was made at an event at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), graced by the chief guest Ms Melinda Pavek, U.S. Consulate General, Ms MoonMoon Sen, Film Actress and Social Reformer, Agnimitra Pal- Designer and Social Reformer and Ranjita Sinha, Trans Leader -Gokhle Road Bandhan, AHB (Community Based Organization).The event also felicitated the transgenders who have made significant contributions to society.

The event marked the introduction of the privilege card in Kolkata and complimented the transgender people who have made significant contributions to society. Many of them are working towards the education and uplifting this community for a greater cause, while others run NGOs. The privilege card comes with a host of benefits, including a screening package, treatment package, and an array of offers and discounts for the transgender community, encouraging them to get themselves screened, stay ahead of cancer, and seek treatment if needed. The card was first launched in Jharkhand, and the aim is to further extend this card to the PAN India network so that the whole transgender community of India can benefit at large.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd -East & AP said, “HCG has always been committed to providing equitable and inclusive healthcare services to all individuals, regardless of their gender identity or expression. As a pioneer in the field of cancer care, we recognize that the transgender community faces unique healthcare challenges and often experiences discrimination and stigma. To address these barriers and ensure that all patients receive the best possible care, we have extended our cancer care services to the transgender community in West Bengal. Today we are proud to introduce the HCG Pride & Privilege card, which aims to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility faced by the transgender community. Our goal is to extend this initiative to the entire country so that every transgender person in India can benefit. We believe it’s high time to make a difference in the lives of those who have been discriminated against for far too long.”

Dr. Amarjeet Singh, Chief Operating Officer, HCG EKO Cancer Centre said, “We understand that the transgender community faces unique health challenges due to their genetic makeup and lifestyle, which can increase the risk of developing genetic disorders, including cancer. Unfortunately, they have been deprived of basic healthcare rights and are not treated with the respect they deserve. At HCG, we are committed to raising awareness and providing the necessary healthcare services to this community. We believe that every person has the right to quality healthcare, and we hope that our initiative will encourage the transgender community to come forward and receive the care they deserve.”

West Bengal has about 60,000 transgenders who face intense discrimination and stigma and struggle for their basic rights like education, livelihood, and healthcare. While there are no separate clinics and hospitals for them, and they are not treated equally to others. HCG EKO Cancer Centre, Kolkata, favoured of the equal healthcare that the transgender community deserves like the rest. This move is a step towards ensuring that the transgender community has access to quality healthcare services and is treated with dignity and respect.

“I am delighted to see HCG extending its services to the transgender community in West Bengal. This is a crucial step towards addressing the significant healthcare needs of our community, including cancer care services. The latest addition of the Pride & Privilege Card is a great move, which will not only provide us with access to quality healthcare but also help us feel valued and included in society. I hope this initiative will inspire other healthcare providers to follow suit and create a more inclusive healthcare system for all.” says Ranjita Sinha, Trans leader and activist.

HCG EKO Cancer Centre is incredibly proud to be at the forefront of supporting the transgender community in West Bengal. It is committed to providing them with the care they deserve and allowing them to take a step ahead in their lives. HCG also felicitated the transgender community for contributing to society widely by running NGOs and uplifting the whole community.