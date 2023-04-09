Home

Broccoli Health Benefits: Heart Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons Why You Should Have This Green Veggie

Broccoli Health Benefits: This little green vegetable has several health benefits that probably we did not even know!



Broccoli Health Benefits: Green vegetables is not everyone’s cup of tea. Not that tasteful but it surely has great health benefits. Broccoli, rather debatable veggie in terms of likeability, is a good source of vitamins and nutrients that can succour in improving our overall health. There are not many fans of broccoli, but let’s be honest, it will help you in keeping yourself fit. Researchers at Penn State discovered in a recent study published in the journal Laboratory Investigation, that The results provide evidence that broccoli is a “superfood” in the truest sense. It provides strong evidence that cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts should be part of a normal healthy diet, said Gary Perdew, H. Thomas and Dorothy Willits Hallowell Chair in Agricultural Sciences, Penn State.

5 Health Benefits of Broccoli:

For Heart Health: Consuming broccoli regularly may help to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Broccoli falls in the category of brassica vegetables that are considered healthy for the heart. May Prevent Cancer: While there needs to be more significant research to back the claim, certain dietary habits can only help lower the risk of cancer. Broccoli is known to have sulforaphane that helps on “enhancing detoxification of airborne toxin”, reported BBC Good Food. Good for Eyes: This green veggie has zinc, vitamins, antioxidants, carotenoids that help lower the risk of developing cataract and help with night vision. Good For the Immune System: Broccoli is powerhouse of nutrients. It is also rich in sulphur and this brassicas helps with gut health. It helps against infection and inflammatory damage. It is also rich in fiber which helps the digestive process. Good For Skin: According to Healthline, broccoli has some bioactive compounds that may protect the skin from harmful UV radiation that can lead t skin cancer.

Apart from these, broccoli has other benefits for bone joints, mental health etc but it still requires a little more research to substantially back it.

Note: This is general information about broccoli's health benefits, in case of underlying co-morbidities or allergies, it is best to consume it after proper advice from your doctor.












