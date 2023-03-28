Heartfulness’s Yog Mahotsav campaign ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’ at Heartfulness Meditation Centre Kolkata 

The three-day Yog Mahotsav by Heartfulness in association with the Ministry of Culture (Govt. of India) was organized from 24th March to 26th March at the Heartfulness Meditation Centre in Kolkata. Over 300 participants aged 15 to 24 have joined the event. The campaign called ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’ is aimed at promoting awareness and benefits of yogasanas, pranayama, mudras and meditation especially among youth, corporate and governmental bodies. The participation in the event is entirely free of cost.

The Yog Mahotsav has three themes viz., 1. Anxiety 2. Depression and 3. Stress dedicated to each day respectively. The three-day event started on 24th March between 5.30 to 7 pm. Yoga Expert Shruti Dugar, Abhijeet Ghosh and Trainers from well-known gym Endorphin are going to take the session. Special preparation is being made for the students who are observing Roza. Heartfulness Trainers are going to take the students through the simple yet effective of Meditation. Follow-ups with Yog mahotsav will be done weekly for the students by the Heartfulness Trainers. This will help students to develop a habit and stay consistent with the practice.

Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide said, “When we talk about balance in life, the balance has also to begin from within. It’s not always about work-life balance and so on. It must be about the balance within. Both spiritual and materialistic aspects must be balanced. This knowledge comes from yog and meditation alone.”

About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.