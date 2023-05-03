Heres Why You MUST Exercise Caution While Consuming This Citrus Fruit

Home

Lemon in Summer: Here’s Why You MUST Exercise Caution While Consuming This Citrus Fruit

Lemon Benefits And Side Effects: Lemons are spherical citrus fruits that are brilliant yellow and contain acidic juice. They are renowned for having a characteristic sour flavour. Lemons contain electrolytes and are 90% water. They are used to brighten a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, as well as drinks. Lemon water is rumoured to promote digestion, accelerate weight reduction and strengthen immunity. However, consuming too much lemon water might not have these advantages. In fact, drinking lemon water in excess has a lot of negative impacts. Ayurveda doctor and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda shares the benefits as well as the side effects of an easily available kitchen ingredient – Lemon.

7 REASONS WHY LEMON IS YOUR SUMMER BFF

Lemon is a common kitchen food with many health benefits. Lemons have nutrients that, among other things, can guard against kidney stones, and anaemia, and support your heart health. Consuming Lemon juice helps to manage kidney stones as it prevents the deposition of calcium oxalate crystals which is the main reason for stone formation. It also prevents damage to kidney cells due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. It is beneficial in cough and cold as it boosts immunity which helps fight various infections. Lemon can also assist in weight loss when taken regularly along with honey in warm water. According to Ayurveda, the intake of Lemon with salt is a common remedy to help manage nausea as it helps to promote digestion. Lemon essential oil mixed with some other carrier oil like olive oil helps to reduce stress. It can be massaged on the scalp to reduce the symptoms of stress. It can also be used to manage various skin infections due to its antimicrobial activity.

BE AWARE: LEMON SIDE EFFECTS

BUT unripe lemon is sour in taste. It decreases Vata and Kapha but increases Pitta. As per Ayurveda, it is advisable to avoid the sour taste of lemon in your diet if you have the following symptoms or health issues:

Pitta related imbalances

Burning sensations in ur oesophagus

Hyperacidity

Acid reflux

Throat issues

Pitta-related skin disorders like (psoriasis, eczema, urticaria and rosacea)

Vata related symptoms

Chronic body pain

Fibromyalgia

Citrus fruits like lemons can improve digestion and the immune system while adding flavorful, low-calorie kick to a range of dishes. To avoid any potential adverse effects from this highly acidic fruit, start consuming lemons in moderation.











