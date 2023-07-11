Home

High Blood Pressure? 3 Expert Recommended Drinks to Control Hypertension Naturally

Numerous beverages may aid in lowering blood pressure and promoting heart health, in addition to adopting dietary and lifestyle adjustments.



High Blood Pressure Natural Treatment: People today consume more unhealthy foods with excessive salt, sugar, and trans fat levels than ever before, in addition to being less active than they once were. Your heart and blood arteries may have to work harder as a result, which over time may harm your heart muscle. Additionally, it can result in the formation of tiny tears in the artery walls, which will allow fatty plaque to accumulate. Over time, high blood pressure normally develops and can be brought on by unhealthy eating habits, a lack of exercise, and certain medical diseases including diabetes and obesity.

The risk of many other problems, including heart disease, stroke, and renal failure, can be increased by high blood pressure, therefore it’s critical to manage it. Award-winning nutritionist says, “In addition to making changes to your diet and lifestyle, research shows that several drinks could help lower blood pressure levels and support heart health.” The health expert further recommends healthy drinks to manage high blood pressure.

3 DRINKS TO LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE

Amla Ginger Juice: Amla has been reported to reduce oxidative stress, and prevent the development and progression of hypertension. Whereas Ginger contains compounds that have been shown to promote vasodilation, which is the widening of blood vessels. This relaxation of blood vessels may help in reducing blood pressure. Coriander Seeds Water: Coriander extract appears to act as a diuretic, helping your body flush excess sodium and water. This may lower your blood pressure. Beetroot Tomato Juice: Beetroot is rich in nitrate (NO3) and has the potential to reduce blood pressure (BP). NO3 is a precursor to produce nitric oxide (NO) and increases its concentrations in the bloodstream, optimizing endothelial function. Tomato extract contains carotenoids such as lycopene, beta carotene, and vitamin E, which are known as effective antioxidants, to inactivate free radicals, and improved both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

