Hit A Pint, Savour Your Tastebuds With Top Notch Beverages

Visit Hit a Pint for an amazing gastronomical experience and satisfy your tastebuds with heart-filling delicacies and beverages.



Hit A Pint, Savour Your Tastebuds With Top Notch Beverages



Many new eateries have developed a unique trend of launching a restaurant together with a brewery in response to the nation’s food-driven culture. However, most restaurants sacrifice the quality of their meals when they concentrate on serving alcohol. We recently went to Hit A Pint, a restaurant and brewery in RDC Ghaziabad and there was nothing we didn’t enjoy. I was impressed by the atmosphere when we visited this restaurant; it was warm and had a nice vibe. Owner Siddharth Chaudhary of Hit A Pint created a posh-looking restaurant because he’s always wanted to learn more about the hospitality industry.

Address: Hit A Pint, D-12, D-12A RDC, OP Tower, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201002

Time: 12 Noon – 11 PM

Price For Two: Rs 1200 (without alcohol)

Why accept the ordinary when our amazing mocktails may make your day brighter? We were completely amazed by their fusion, which included apples, oranges, and mint while giving the mojito an innovative touch. The evolution was again another energizing blend of sweet and sour, this time pineapple and passion fruit.

Trying out India’s popular street delicacy – Sev Puri from their menu was the perfect way to start a gastronomical experience. Potato mash served with chickpeas and homemade chutney tastes offered delicious flavours.

We tried their spicy veg kothey momos and umami chicken kothey momos. Spicy veg kothey momos were steamed and pan-fried spicy assorted veg dumplings with aromatic spices served with savoury dips. The non-veg counterpart was stuffed with chicken mince with pan Asian flavours.

From the Chinese small plate, the classic cigar rolls impressed us with a colourful array of fresh veggies, and sweet chilli sauce. Satiate your taste buds with a variety of flavours from their Chinese section.

We indulged in their delectable paneer tikka, drums of heaven, and dry kung pao chicken. We explored unique flavours with mushroom galawat from the kebab area. The deliciousness of melt-in-your-mouth mushrooms coupled with toasty garlic bread.

The Tandoori non-vegetarian platter from Hit A Pint included chicken gilafi seekh, charka chicken tikka, nimbu mirchi pudina chicken tikka, and tandoori chicken tikka, all of which were served with masala onion and green chutney. It steamed up delicious flavours and presented them with hot chutneys on layers of luscious bread.

Ending on a sweet note, we were hooked on their seasonal mango-flavoured shrikhand. It was a delectable yoghurt-based creamy dessert that won our hearts.

Ratings: 4/5

Final Verdict: Hit a Pint is one of its types in Ghaziabad that promises multicuisine dining in a luxurious vicinity. THIS restaurant offers you brews, snacks, and good times. Experience the gastronomical journey for yourself!

