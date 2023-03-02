Holi 2023 Food Recipe: Try Exotic Garlic Bread This Festival in 9 Easy Steps

Holi 2023 Food Recipe: This is a great way to eat garlic bread. A loaf of bread slit diamond shape does taste really yummy.
Holi 2023 Food Recipe for Garlic Bread:
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Soaking Time: Nil
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Holi 2023 Food Recipe for Garlic Bread: Ingredients
One 6-inch French bread
For garlic butter mixture:
- 2 ½ tbsp melted butter
- 2 tbsp Spring onion (green part chopped)
- 2 Garlic Cloves
- 1 tbsp Parsley
- ½ tsp Chilli Flakes
For the filling:
- Grated Mozzarella cheese
Holi 2023 Food Recipe: Method
For the garlic butter:
- Mix in chopped spring onions, parsley, and chili flakes in the melted butter in a bowl.
- Grate some fresh garlic cloves in the melted butter mixture, mix well, and keep aside.
For the bread:
- Cut the bread diagonally in slits and make sure you do not go to the bottom of the bread.
- You can cut repeat in the other direction and make sure you do not go to the bottom of the bread.
- A diamond pattern will be formed.
- Add the garlic butter through the slits, so that the butter is soaked in till the end.
- Add in the mozzarella cheese through those slits and some on top.
- Brush some butter on top of the bread too and bake for 10 minutes at 180°C or until the bread is toasty and the cheese has melted.
- Serve hot and enjoy pulling apart the bread.