Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, February 17, 2023: Taurus Should Donate Curd, Leo Must Respect Their Elders

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.



Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Taurus Should Donate Curd, Leo Must Respect Their Elders

Taurus- Running business may stop. Do not work hastily. Don’t despair. Donate curd.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Might have to go to court. Stay away from any controversies. Obey your father. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate earthen artifacts.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Will have a child. Will get back the stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Keep important documents handy. Respect your relationships. Avoid conflicts. Donate a yellow item.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the young ones. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate mustard.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Control your words. May face money loss. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate milk.

Lucky color- maroon











