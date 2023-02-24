Home

Horoscope Today, February 24, Friday: Aries Should Respect Elders, Virgo Must Help a Needy

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, February 24, Friday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Business will be more profitable than before. Respect your elders. Take help from your brother if needed. Offer water to the Sun.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- There will be ups and downs in the job. Take advice from your elders. Till evening, time suits you. Donate pink items.

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of buying a new vehicle. Will get success in important work. Offer Durva to Lord Ganapati.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- There will be improvement in health. Don’t neglect your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Donate Rice Mishri.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Will get back the stalled money. Do not invest in the share market. There will be auspicious programs in the family. Chant Sun mantra.

Lucky color- white

Virgo- Will be successful in the job. There is a possibility of buying a new house. Do help a woman. Chant mantra of Lord Ganesha.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Offer Saffron to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- carrot

Scorpio- Property matters will be resolved. There will be a job change. Curb your expenditure. Donate sweets in the afternoon.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. May go on a short trip. Give bananas to the needy.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Important work will be done after noon. Lent money will be returned. May have a child soon. Recite Durga Kavach.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Will move to the desired location. Go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with your family. Worship hanuman ji.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- The day will be full of laziness. Do your work by afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone today. Read Narayan Kavach.

Lucky color- golden











