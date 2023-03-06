7.8 C
Horoscope Today March 6 2023 Gemini Should Drive Carefully Scorpio Would Receive Good News

Horoscope Today, March 6, 2023: Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, March 6, 2023: Gemini Should Drive Carefully, Scorpio Would Receive Good News

Aries- Spend time with family at home. Advise friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.
Lucky color- brown

Taurus- Stalled business will run again. Job problems will end. Be sure to consult parents.
Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Talk to your elders with respect. Drive your vehicle carefully. Do not let relations get sour.
Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Will get a new vehicle. The worries regarding progeny will end. Do not create problems in the family without any reason.
Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- May travel abroad. Will be successful in getting love Control your temper.
Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Work will be done after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase.
Lucky color- orange

Libra- Avoid disputes in married life. May buy a vehicle soon. Will get respect.
Lucky color- yellow

Scorpio- Good news will be received by evening. Money borrowed will be returned. Will get success.
Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Do your work carefully. Avoid getting hurt. Will get the support of life partner.
Lucky color- blue

Capricorn- Office work will burden you. There may be a quarrel with the life partner. Lent money will be received.
Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Must listen to the doctor. Help a poor person. Do your tasks on time.
Lucky color- black

Pisces- Plan will be successful. Maintain sweetness in speech. Don’t force your opinion on anyone.
Lucky color- orange




Published Date: March 6, 2023 8:23 AM IST







