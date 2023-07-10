Hosting a Party at Home Here is What You Should Know

Home

Lifestyle

Hosting a Party at Home? Here’s What You Should Know

The trend of house parties is fast catching up. So, here are the benefits of hosting a party at home.

House Party

Post-COVID, a lot has changed in how people entertain their guests. The new trend of house parties has caught on as more and more people are preferring partying with friends and family in the comfort of their homes. More so since the best gourmet spreads can now be delivered to your doorsteps. The trend of house parties is fast catching up. And the reasons are aplenty – convenience, comfort, and also ease in the pocket.

Below are the benefits of hosting house parties

Your party, your way: There are many factors that have led to the huge increase in people opting for house parties instead of going to restaurants and pubs. The main reason is – hosting the best house party has become easy with personalised catering companies offering tailor-made fine dining parties in the comfort of your home. You have a wide menu of close to 500 dishes that you can choose from – be it starters, main course, desserts and drinks. Since you get to decide on the menu, cutlery and crockery, and the theme of the party – it is completely your party with your special touch. Personalised catering experience: Organising house parties has become more fun than ever before. No longer do you have to bother about whether you have enough plates or get into a whole cleaning mode with your expensive glassware? The personalised catering companies bring along their own cutlery and crockery. You can choose from their wide collection and pamper your guests with a complete fine dining experience. The catering companies take care of the napkins, spoon & fork and the setting, leaving you with enough time to enjoy your own party. Easy on the pocket: Going out to 5-star restaurants for family dinners can be a costly affair. It also requires booking the tables much in advance and one has to be satisfied with the fixed menu of the restaurant. House parties on the other hand can be easily arranged keeping in mind the budget. While ordering food, one can decide on the portion and the menu, mix and match the cuisine you want to offer, and set a budget within which you can plan your party. Also, since you can buy your own drinks it becomes much easier on the pocket. Butler at your service: Hosting a house party has now become exciting and tension free. With the new-age catering companies offering a 360-degree service, including staff to serve your guests, it is a royal fare at your doorstep. You get specialised well-dressed waiters who take the complete dining experience a notch higher. The staff takes care of all errands including fixing drinks for the guests, getting the desserts served, clearing the plates, etc. With a trained staff at hand, both the guests and the host can relax and enjoy the party. Host can have fun too: Hosting a party is always a daunting task. From shortlisting the guest list to deciding the menu, shopping for ingredients, arranging the settings, and everything in between. However, with personalized catering, the host too can finally enjoy the party and have a relaxing time with their guests. It is actually a fun time even for the host, who does not have to run around taking care of small errands throughout the party. With everything taken care of, the host can sit back and relax with guests.

House parties are surely here to stay and strive. From gourmet food to fine dining experience, everything is available at the doorsteps with personalised catering.

(Inputs by Savar, the Founder & CEO of The House Party by Savar)















