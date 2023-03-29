HOT 30i at just INR 8999

Gone are the days when budget-conscious buyers had to sacrifice

quality, storage capacity or aesthetics when purchasing a smartphone. Infinix’s newest addition

to their feature-packed HOT series, the HOT 30i, is set to exceed all expectations. This game-

changing device by Infinix is anticipated to be the top choice for multi-tasking, boasting double

the memory and an impressive appearance.

With a special launch day price of INR 8999, HOT 30i is going to

be #SmartphonesKaBaap for its 16GB of expandable RAM, 128

GB of storage, premium diamond pattern design, massive

battery & 50 MP Dual AI camera and enhanced security. The

device is available in 4 colors: Glacier Blue, Mirror Black, and

Diamond White in a premium glass-like finish and Marigold in a

leather like design.

“With every new smartphone, we at Infinix focus on elevating

users’ experience through meaningful innovations. In our HOT

series, we have developed an array of fully-loaded affordable

devices with a lot of extra features. In fact, with every new device

we launch under this series, FIST (First in Segment Technology)

features are assured. However, with HOT 30i, we are taking the

innovation level a notch higher. The device surpasses all the

expectations of a price-conscious smartphone user who is

looking for an upgrade but is limited by a lack of differentiated

offerings under sub 10K. The Hot30i not only comes with double

the RAM for the ease of multitasking but equally emphasizes the

looks with a premium touch, besides the big battery support,

smoother display and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint

sensor. These levelled-up features, improved functionality and

the latest technologies at such an aggressive price segment

indeed make HOT30i the #SmartphonesKaBaap” said Mr. Anish

Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India.

High of Multitasking and Performance-packed: The fully-loaded HOT 30i comes integrated with

the Infinix MemFusion technology that doubles the physical 8GB RAM with an additional 8 GB

of virtual memory, making it a 16GB RAM. This lets the users multitask like a “KING”, with fast

booting and seamless switching between more than 18 apps running at the same time. HOT 30i

also comes with a triple card slot, including two SIM cards and a dedicated memory card slots,

which can expand the device’s 128 GB memory by up to 1TB.

Highlights

● Massive RAM of up to 16GB (8 GB physical

8 GB virtual RAM) that doubles the

speed and allows seamless switching

between 18+ apps in the background

● Big 128 GB memory that can be

expandable up to 1 TB

● Premium diamond cut pattern design with

glass finish back panel; a special Leather-

like finish edition in Marigold colour adds

uniqueness to the handset

● 6.6” HD+ full view display with 500 NITS of

peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and

180 Hz Touch sampling rate

● Side mounted fingerprint sensor and face

unlock feature add extra layer of speed

and security

● 50MP Dual AI primary camera with Dual

LED flash and 5MP front facing camera

with bright LED Flash for stunning selfie

● The device is backed by MediaTek G37

Octa-Core CPU paied with DarlInk 2.0

gaming engine

● Backed by massive 5000 mAh battery,

supported with Power Marathon

technology and Type – C Charging Port

● Priced at a special launch price of INR

8999, the device comes in 4 colour

variants: Glacier Blue, Mirror Black,

Diamond White and Marigold

Operating on Android 12 and powered by octa-core MediaTek G37 CPU and an Arm Mali-G57

GPU, HOT 30i ensures accelerated and smooth performance during multiple functions and tasks

like downloading heavy files, watching videos or other content without consuming excess

power or draining the battery. The processor is supported by HyperEngine 2.0 technology that

enhances the connectivity so that the users can experience faster response and always stay

connected. The device is also backed by the Dar-link 2.0 engine, which provides intelligent

dynamic management of CPU and GPU to ensure smooth performance while playing games and

prolongs the battery life significantly.

HOT 30i sports a fast & fluent XOS 12 skin, which provides a more intuitive and user-friendly

interface, making it easier for users to navigate and access features and applications. They can

also enjoy a bunch of cool additions like Dual social app support, Video Assistant, Game Mode,

Eye Care, AI Gallery, OTG Support, and more.

For enhanced security, the device features a face unlock and multifunctional side-mounted

fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls and

dismissing alarms.

Exceptionally premium look and feel: They say ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the Beholder’ and

Infinix has adapted this idea to design the all-new HOT 30i. The back panel of the device has

been designed in a diamond pattern glass finish that oozes a premium and stylish feel. The

device has also been introduced in an exclusive leather finish back panel to let the users

experience a unique elegance and comfort while holding the handset.

Stunning Camera experience: HOT 30i continues the brand’s tradition of offering the best-in-

class camera in the segment. It comes equipped with a 50MP Dual AI primary camera with Dual

LED flash, which delivers clear stunning photos in 10+ camera modes including AI Beauty,

Portrait, and wide selfie and captures memories in vibrant detail

Meanwhile, the front facing camera in 5MP with Dual LED Flash captures stunning selfies even

in low light conditions.

High-capacity Battery backup for the win: HOT 30i will keep battery anxiety at bay as it comes

equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery supported with Power Marathon technology

that sustains the power of the smartphone and ensures more than 25 hours of calling and

super-long standby time of more than 30 days. This means users can enjoy streaming & sharing

content, play games and listen to music for a longer time at a stretch. The battery is paired with

a universal Type-C charging port for transmitting both data and power through a single cable.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets

an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded

in 2013.

Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst-in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and

attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around

the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: https://www.infinixmobiles.in/ &

http://www.infinixmobility.com/