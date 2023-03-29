HOT 30i at just INR 8999

Gone are the days when budget-conscious buyers had to sacrifice
quality, storage capacity or aesthetics when purchasing a smartphone. Infinix’s newest addition
to their feature-packed HOT series, the HOT 30i, is set to exceed all expectations. This game-
changing device by Infinix is anticipated to be the top choice for multi-tasking, boasting double
the memory and an impressive appearance.
With a special launch day price of INR 8999, HOT 30i is going to
be #SmartphonesKaBaap for its 16GB of expandable RAM, 128
GB of storage, premium diamond pattern design, massive
battery & 50 MP Dual AI camera and enhanced security. The
device is available in 4 colors: Glacier Blue, Mirror Black, and
Diamond White in a premium glass-like finish and Marigold in a
leather like design.
“With every new smartphone, we at Infinix focus on elevating
users’ experience through meaningful innovations. In our HOT
series, we have developed an array of fully-loaded affordable
devices with a lot of extra features. In fact, with every new device
we launch under this series, FIST (First in Segment Technology)
features are assured. However, with HOT 30i, we are taking the
innovation level a notch higher. The device surpasses all the
expectations of a price-conscious smartphone user who is
looking for an upgrade but is limited by a lack of differentiated
offerings under sub 10K. The Hot30i not only comes with double
the RAM for the ease of multitasking but equally emphasizes the
looks with a premium touch, besides the big battery support,
smoother display and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint
sensor. These levelled-up features, improved functionality and
the latest technologies at such an aggressive price segment
indeed make HOT30i the #SmartphonesKaBaap” said Mr. Anish
Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India.
High of Multitasking and Performance-packed: The fully-loaded HOT 30i comes integrated with
the Infinix MemFusion technology that doubles the physical 8GB RAM with an additional 8 GB
of virtual memory, making it a 16GB RAM. This lets the users multitask like a “KING”, with fast
booting and seamless switching between more than 18 apps running at the same time. HOT 30i
also comes with a triple card slot, including two SIM cards and a dedicated memory card slots,
which can expand the device’s 128 GB memory by up to 1TB.
Highlights
● Massive RAM of up to 16GB (8 GB physical
- 8 GB virtual RAM) that doubles the
speed and allows seamless switching
between 18+ apps in the background
● Big 128 GB memory that can be
expandable up to 1 TB
● Premium diamond cut pattern design with
glass finish back panel; a special Leather-
like finish edition in Marigold colour adds
uniqueness to the handset
● 6.6” HD+ full view display with 500 NITS of
peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and
180 Hz Touch sampling rate
● Side mounted fingerprint sensor and face
unlock feature add extra layer of speed
and security
● 50MP Dual AI primary camera with Dual
LED flash and 5MP front facing camera
with bright LED Flash for stunning selfie
● The device is backed by MediaTek G37
Octa-Core CPU paied with DarlInk 2.0
gaming engine
● Backed by massive 5000 mAh battery,
supported with Power Marathon
technology and Type – C Charging Port
● Priced at a special launch price of INR
8999, the device comes in 4 colour
variants: Glacier Blue, Mirror Black,
Diamond White and Marigold
Operating on Android 12 and powered by octa-core MediaTek G37 CPU and an Arm Mali-G57
GPU, HOT 30i ensures accelerated and smooth performance during multiple functions and tasks
like downloading heavy files, watching videos or other content without consuming excess
power or draining the battery. The processor is supported by HyperEngine 2.0 technology that
enhances the connectivity so that the users can experience faster response and always stay
connected. The device is also backed by the Dar-link 2.0 engine, which provides intelligent
dynamic management of CPU and GPU to ensure smooth performance while playing games and
prolongs the battery life significantly.
HOT 30i sports a fast & fluent XOS 12 skin, which provides a more intuitive and user-friendly
interface, making it easier for users to navigate and access features and applications. They can
also enjoy a bunch of cool additions like Dual social app support, Video Assistant, Game Mode,
Eye Care, AI Gallery, OTG Support, and more.
For enhanced security, the device features a face unlock and multifunctional side-mounted
fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls and
dismissing alarms.
Exceptionally premium look and feel: They say ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the Beholder’ and
Infinix has adapted this idea to design the all-new HOT 30i. The back panel of the device has
been designed in a diamond pattern glass finish that oozes a premium and stylish feel. The
device has also been introduced in an exclusive leather finish back panel to let the users
experience a unique elegance and comfort while holding the handset.
Stunning Camera experience: HOT 30i continues the brand’s tradition of offering the best-in-
class camera in the segment. It comes equipped with a 50MP Dual AI primary camera with Dual
LED flash, which delivers clear stunning photos in 10+ camera modes including AI Beauty,
Portrait, and wide selfie and captures memories in vibrant detail
Meanwhile, the front facing camera in 5MP with Dual LED Flash captures stunning selfies even
in low light conditions.
High-capacity Battery backup for the win: HOT 30i will keep battery anxiety at bay as it comes
equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery supported with Power Marathon technology
that sustains the power of the smartphone and ensures more than 25 hours of calling and
super-long standby time of more than 30 days. This means users can enjoy streaming & sharing
content, play games and listen to music for a longer time at a stretch. The battery is paired with
a universal Type-C charging port for transmitting both data and power through a single cable.
About Infinix:
Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets
an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded
in 2013.
Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst-in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and
attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around
the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.
For more information, please visit: https://www.infinixmobiles.in/ &
http://www.infinixmobility.com/