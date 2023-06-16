Home

How a Ladies Night Heritage Walk is Empowering Women in Delhi

Ever heard of a ladies night walk where you get to explore the heritage of a city under the starry night? Redefining traditions, this women led organisation is empowering women at another level and how!

A ladies night walk is a must have experience when in Delhi!

The clock strikes 6 pm. It is evening yet a little dusky as the night shall fall soon. Not exactly night, but the light of the sun shall fall, and so shall fall the curtains on the episode of venturing out in the evening for a woman in India. Sounds relatable, ladies? Yes, we have been there and continue to be so even at 26 or 27 or 30. There sure are ladies nights at clubs and bars where women are “assured” of having a chance to drink up, or not, and maybe just dance the night away in the comfort of their girl gang. But, in the confines of a wall. What about exploring the cityscapes post-dark out in the open? That’s where this trending new concept of having ‘Ladies Night Walks (heritage walks)’ comes in.

WHAT IS LADIES NIGHT WALK?

The ladies night walk, or as we may say, ladies night heritage walk, is an initiative dedicating an evening for women, by women. It is an evening to explore the realm of history and how even the simplest of places and unexpected nooks harbour some really intriguing stories from the past. Unlike a typical party night with food and beverages with all women groups, these walks are about conversing about history. But it has not always been easy for women to venture out in evening.

Breaking one barrier at a time, Anoushka Jain, the founder of Enroute Indian History (EIH) dispels all stereotypes and societal schema surrounding women and the quest to explore the nightscapes of a city. A women-led organisation, they conduct heritage walks in Delhi and relentlessly disseminate knowledge about Indian history in the most aesthetic and authentic ways. In ways that would make one want to read and know more.

In a first in the national capital, this organisation organises night walks and not just heritage night walks but they curated a whole segment called –Ladies Night!

So, what happens at these night expeditions? EIH have scheduled ladies night walk at identified locations. So, all enhusisats agther at a meeting point only to further discover the colours of history that paint that one particular location.

WHY AND HOW LADIES NIGHT CAME TO BE?

Delhi is like a pop-colour mood board, a tapestry with India’s diversity woven into it. Exploring the hues of cosmopolitan capital in the light of the day is not enough. As the famous line from Dilli 6 goes, yeh shehar nhi mehfil hai…the city is a whole other story in the moonshine of the night. Last year, the government allowed for certain monuments to be opened till late evening. That’s when EIH commenced with it Raat ke Afasane segment.

But when it comes to women owning the night, there is a slew of questions, apprehensions and reservations that are harped time and again.

Speaking of the heritage of Delhi, monuments are not considered a very safe space and especially post-dark, said Anoushka speaking exclusively with india.com. Divulging about the genesis of the entire concept of ladies’ heritage walk Jain said, “When we started our late night walks called Raat Ke Afasane, which is a big hit, often, I used to get queries from women like – how far is parking, is the place well lit How safe it is or how big is the group…” These can be ascribed as reflex questions from women when deciding on an evening outing in a city like Delhi.

This sparked the idea and with the rite of passage, they started the ladies’ night heritage walk.

While curating the walk, Enroute Indian History decided to keep ladies’ night with an option of plus one. Anoushka said, “ Women will require a push to come out at night to feel safe. They would need their sisters, mothers, girlfriends.”

The walk witnesses several mother-daughter duos and it is heart-warming to see a special bond being created amongst all the participants, added Anoushka smilingly.

WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT FROM REGULAR HERITAGE WALKS?

While a regular heritage walk is fun and intriguing in its own way, ladies night creates an aura of safety like no other. It is empowering. It is safe. It is wholesome.

Speaking to participants who attended the walk, almost everyone had the same answer, a mutual feeling of trust and comfort. A regular participant in these walks, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “ Why I like ladies’ night walk more is because it has this unsaid non-judgemental aura where we make jokes, have fun and bond more even being complete strangers to each other.”

She further added, “ There is just something comforting about the idea – ladies’ night- just on the go. And not to forget, it is easy to get family members to agree to a ladies’ night and the fact it is a heritage walk makes it all the more legit and safe!”

The entire notion of safety, the need to convince why it is ok to go for an all-women group walk makes it the ironic reason why ladies night is important. It is a break from the mundane patriarchal world.

THE SISTER CODE OF LADIES NIGHT HERITAGE WALK

We all know about the overhyped pop-culture bro-cod but ladies’ night is all about the sister code that nobody talks about or celebrates. So, what is this sister code all about?

Sister code is all about looking out for each other. It is wearing anything a lady wants without caring about others in the group. There is an acceptance and support that just flows through. While exploring the beauty of the history of Delhi, we all want to capture the moments with ourselves in it because kodak moment toh banta hai. And hence making pitstops for photos is appreciated rather than being mocked about. Women are here for hyping each other up even when one has doubts about their appearance.

LADIES NIGHT WALK 101

This is one idea that all ladies here should try at least once. So, here we make it easy for you.

Delhi has innumerable places that speak of narratives of yesteryears, some documented in books, some lost in translation. Among these, EIH organises walks at Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Lodhi Garden and several other places as well.

Book Your Slot: Social media has become the first go-to place to check on it. Check out their Instagram and website to know more about Ladies Night. They are all set with their latest list of walks and book your tickets right away. Tickets can be booked via their website.

Social media has become the first go-to place to check on it. Check out their Instagram and to know more about Ladies Night. They are all set with their latest list of walks and book your tickets right away. Tickets can be booked via their website. Tag Your Girlfriend: For ladies night there is a plus one offer, hence, do experience with any of your girlfriends, sisters, or mothers.

For ladies night there is a plus one offer, hence, do experience with any of your girlfriends, sisters, or mothers. Carry a water bottle because it unlikely to be able to purchase anything once inside the venue.

because it unlikely to be able to purchase anything once inside the venue. Dress up the way you like, the way you want as this will be a safe space free of judgements! However, wearing shoes will be recommended as there will be some good walking to do girls.

the way you like, the way you want as this will be a safe space free of judgements! However, wearing shoes will be recommended as there will be some good walking to do girls. A little sling for minimum needs could be good carry-on.

If you are in Delhi-NCR, save the date for the next ladies walk and experience the wholesome joy of exploring history with an all women gang!
















