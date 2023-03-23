Home

How Almonds Help Regulate Blood Sugar For Diabetes? Check Health Benefits of These Nutty Delights

Everyday new studies come up with new findings and this one seems to be an easy lifestyle change to make for people with diabetes.

Almond Benefits: Do almonds keep dropping from your pockets when it goes for washing? Yes, we all have been there, done that. It is a common practice in households where several people take a handful of almonds every day to work, school or college. While sometimes it is consumed, sometimes it will be hiding in pockets or can be spotted in small bag packets days after. Almonds, tree nuts, are one of the oldest and most consumed nuts that are packed with several benefits. In fact, new studies have established a new relationship between these brown-coloured nuts and blood sugar. Snacking on almonds before meals improved blood sugar control in overweight and obese people with prediabetes, according to two new studies conducted in Indian participants, according to report by news agency PTI.

Can Almonds Lower Blood Suggest? What New Studies Say

The first study conducted over three days was published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition and the second carried over three months appears in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN. In both studies, 60 people ate 20 grammes of almonds, around a small handful, 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the study durations.

They found better glucose control over time through dietary strategies like including almonds could help stave off diabetes progression, the researchers said.

“Results from our studies indicate almonds might be a key differentiator in helping regulate blood glucose levels as part of a dietary strategy,” said study lead author Anoop Misra, Professor and Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology, New Delhi.

“These results showcase that adding a small portion of almonds before each meal can quickly and drastically improve glycemic control in Asian Indians in India with prediabetes in just three days,” Misra said.

Almonds’ nutritional makeup of fibre, monounsaturated fats, zinc, and magnesium work together to help provide better glycemic control and reduce hunger, the researchers said.

These substantial metabolic improvements led to nearly one-fourth (23.3 per cent) of the prediabetes study participants returning to normal blood glucose regulation, they added.

“They are specifically relevant to Asian Indians in India who are disproportionately impacted because of their greater tendency to progress from prediabetes to diabetes,” they added.

Other Benefits Of Almonds:

Almonds Loaded With antioxidants: Almonds are a great source of antioxidants that help against oxidative stress which can adversely affect the molecules in our body cells. These oxidants, as per Healthline, are primarily stored in the brown layer or the skin. Rich In Vitamin E: Several studies suggest that vitamin E intake lowers the risk of heart disease but more research needs to back this claim. According to the Almonds Board of California, Just one ounce of almonds contains 50% of the Daily Value of vitamin E. This further helps om blood health, immune function etc. Lower Cholesterol Level: Few studies suggest that eating almonds almost every day may help to reduce the bad cholesterol or High levels of low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) in your blood. Keep you Full: Due to high fibre content, almonds increase the feeling of being full. Therefore, it may help with your from overeating or cravings your guilt food.

Time to not leave almonds in the pockets, but actually, eat them.












