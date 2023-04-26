How Coachella is Setting New Standards For Mens Fashion ft Ali Sethi

Home

How Coachella is Setting New Standards For Men’s Fashion ft. Ali Sethi’s ‘Mughal Casanova’

Ali Sethi has long been experimenting with his looks and this time his Coachella attire is a reimagined perspective with intricate work.

Ali Sethi on day 2 of Coachella

The international music festival, Coachella, is all about music, beats and rhythms that bring together people. But there is more to it, it is also about inclusivity and representation, and the Pasoori famed singer Ali Sethi believes it too. Ali Sethi is a Pakistani singer who has some great, melodious tunes to his name and he performed at the International Musc Festival at Coachella. Wearing a pure white Angarakha, Sethi set the tone for a melodious evening with an alaap, eased into some traditional songs and how could the OG song that connected two nations, be missed? Pasoori won all hearts all along. Representing his country Ali Sethi just wowed his audience alongside Rajakumari on stage. While his musical expertise and flair is internationally known, can we just take a minute (or more) to talk about his intricate attire!

Taking to Instagram, Ali Sethi captioned his post, “there is no representation without inclusion, and i was so thrilled to see our manifold, many-splendored family light up the gobi tent also thanking pooja in the last slide, twaada jazba bemisaal ay.”

Ali Sethi wore an intricately fabricated white Angarkha and pulled off the ‘Mughal Casanova’ look elegantly and with confidence. He represented his culture on Day 2 of the music fiesta by reimagining a 15th-century old fashion trend that was donned by royalty.

Ali Sethi- The Mughal Casanova at Coachella Day 2

Ali Sethi knows his way around fashion and with Pakistani Fashion Designer, Fahad Husayn, they created a lovely piece for the American Music Festival.

Divulging facts about his muse for the attire, Fahad Hussayn described his creation as “The inspiration for the look is Ali himself. He is representing so many of us to the world, I made him a traditional angrakha with 80 kalis and I had the fabric woven for the garment a pure raw untreated cotton delicately woven exclusively and consumed around 100 yards including the layers. I was super excited for Ali’s landmark performance, I imagined the dessert textures at Coachella and I just felt like I wanted to add a layer to it so I made a traditional jama in the same fabric to layer it . Topped with quirky boots and some pearls. Ali & I discussed and imagined him right out of a miniature but a complete rebel of a character like a Mughal Casanova. We shopped over WhatsApp for the boots and discussed the layers and his excitement and the fact I could contribute to it everything our friendship stands for . ”

Adding to the historical details of this fashion piece, Instagram blogger Aamir Ali Shah shared a post on his social media describing the attire. The blogger captioned it,” The piece has over 80 triangular panels (kali) to add to the flare and overall the ensemble used over 100 yards of hand woven cotton. Jama essentially a robe, dates as far back to 15th century India, and is composed of a bodice and a gathered skirt with a crossed over chest fastening at the armpits. It was quite commonly worn till the late 17th century only to be replaced by the Choga and Angarkha.”

Ali Sethi opted for a monochrome pattern for the Coachella festival. On day 1 he donned a black pant-suit with some coloured yet quirky pattern and topped with a hat.

Ali Sethi Coachella Attire Gets Trolled

With followers on Instagram, trolls are never too behind. Ali Sethi has a unique fashion aesthetic that irked a few users on Twitter and Instagram. Some compared him to Indian actor Ranveer Singh and a user wrote,’ Pakistan ka Ranveer Singh.” While another commented, ” Chordiyan b pehn lete to or ache lgte.” While these are a handful, Sethi’s day 2 Coachella look divided the internet.

However, his fans slammed these comments and supported his choice. One more tweeted, “It’s called fashion, look it up sweetie.” A fan also wrote, “What happened to you guys? He’s just wearing a traditional dress.”

Ali Sethi’s Fashion Aesthetics

Like a warm vintage charm, Ali Seti’s fashion aesthics will leave you with jaws dropped. Scrolling through Sethi’s Instagram feed, one is bound to be wowed by his fashion sense. It is conspicuous enough that Sethis goes beyond conventional men’s fashion schema. He pushes the fashion boundaries time and again and keeps on experimenting with new trends, and vibrant hues and pulls off them like a true fashionista!











