Home

Women

Menstruation And Hairfall: How do Periods Affect Your Beautiful Locks?

Menstruation And Hairfall: In reaction to hormonal changes that occur throughout your cycle, your skin and hair go through some changes too.

Menstruation And Hairfall: How do Periods Affect Your Beautiful Locks?



Menstruation And Hairfall: Just when you think that your period is causing enough damage to your body including cramps, fatigue, mood swings and even sleeplessness), it can also occasionally affect the health of your scalp and hair. Hormone production increases skin sensitivity as menstruation begins, making the scalp more fragile and sensitive overall. Heavy bleeding in some extreme situations can cause considerable hair loss and thinning of the hair.

via GIPHY

Did you know that our hair can also be impacted by the surge of these hormones that we encounter prior to, during, and after our cycle? Even though every woman experiences her period differently, the majority of us struggle with specific hair and scalp changes.

HOW DOES MENSTRUATION AFFECT YOUR HAIR?

Hairfall: Research also suggests that many people report lousy hair days during menstruation. When your period starts, your estrogen levels are at their lowest, causing you to lose more hair. Oily Scalp: When a woman is on her period, her hormones vary significantly more than usual, which causes her skin to generate more testosterone and secrete more sebum, causing her hair to become greasy, oily, and sticky. Sensitive Scalp: Your hormones regulate every aspect of your period, from mood swings to acne. Your body begins to produce hormones during the beginning of your cycle that make you more sensitive to pain. It is because of these hormones that your scalp becomes painful and sensitive.

Tip: When combing your hair, be careful and abstain from pushing and tugging as you would normally. To be gentle on your hair, you can use a soft hair brush or a comb with wide teeth.

Maintaining your composure and putting an end to your obsession with your hair at this time is the finest thing you can do for them. For a better understanding, you should see a doctor if you have extreme hair loss.















