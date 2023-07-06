How Healthy Are Dark Chocolates Really? 5 Benefits That Make it a Healthy Dessert

Home

World Chocolate Day 2023: How Healthy Are Dark Chocolates Really? 6 Benefits That Make it a Healthy Dessert

World Chocolate Day 2023: Things when taken in moderation can be proven healthy and so is the case with dark chocolates.

World Chocolate Day: How healthy is dark chocolate (Freepik)

Chocolates are as sweet as they can be bitter. Chocolate is a universal dessert, that too a versatile one. A dish for all moods and all seasons, chocolates never go out of style. Among the myriad of varieties, dark chocolate seems like a brave choice, While not everyone has a taste for it, it surely is a way healthier choice than its other counterparts across the world.

Dark chocolate benefits have always been a debatable topic. Dark chocolates are made from seeds of the cacao tree. It is rich in nutrients and tastes bitter but is ascribed to having several health benefits.

HOW HEALTHY ARE DARK CHOCOLATES?

To truly understand the health quotient of dark chocolates, india.com got in touch with M. Richa Anand, Chief Dietician at Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai. Ms. Anand divulged into the subject stating that dark chocolate can be a delicious treat that not only satisfies our cravings for sweets but also provides several health benefits. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been linked to several health benefits. These antioxidants help protect our cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals. In addition, dark chocolates have been linked to improved heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

WHAT IS THE RIGHT AMOUNT FOR CONSUMPTION OF DARK CHOCOLATES?

Dark chocolates however are to be consumed as a replacement for unhealthy desserts such as a Gulab Jamun or a Jalebi which are loaded with fats and refined flour. Eating a cube of dark chocolate instead can be considered a healthy choice. However, it is important to remember that dark chocolate is still high in calories, so portion control is important.

It is always best to choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more) and avoid those with added sugar or excessive amounts of saturated fat. Incorporating moderate amounts of dark chocolate into a balanced diet can be a delightful way to indulge in its benefits while maintaining overall health and well-being.

DARK CHOCOLATE HEALTH BENEFITS

Good for Heart Health: Dark chocolates are packed with anti-oxidants and some organic compunds which together may help to lower the risk of developing cardiovascular health complications. Rich in Anti-Oxidant: Dark chocolates have a good amount of anti-oxidants that help prevent the body from oxidative stress. May Help Lower Cholesterol: According to some studies, dark chocolates are packed with organic compunds like polyphenols, catechins, and flavanols that may help to lower bad cholesterol levels. May Lower Blood Pressure: Due to the presence of flavonoids, dark chocolates may even help to lower blood pressure levels. It may help send signals to relax the arteries and ease the blood flow in the body. Good For The Skin: The composition of flavanols not just help with other health problems but also shield the skin from sun damage, and increase blood flow and skin hydration as well. May Improve Brain Function: According to some research, dark chocolate is even good for brain function. The cocoa flavonoids may help blood flow in the brain further aiding with attention, memory and verbal learning as well.

Try a bite of that dark chocolate probably still sitting in your fridge.

