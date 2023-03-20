Home

H3N2 Surge in India: How is COVID Related to This Virus? Time to Take Solid Precautions!

H3N2 Surge In India: India is waking up to rising cases of H3N2 almost everyday. This new subtype of Influenza subtype bas been driving the uptick of this flu infection. Alongside, COVID-19 cases have also been rising after a long time of sub-dues presence, triggering a wave of panic. Delhi logged 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the Health department. The city has seen an increase in the number of fresh COVISD cases over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. Due to this increase in spread of respiratory illness, people have lots of question that still loom large in their heads. There is so much confusion and not one answer. Let us decode the basics, from differences to how to actually protect ourself.

Amongst the current circulating strains of Influenza (A and B), H3N2, H1N1, and Victoria are currently prevalent.

Is H3N2 and COVID – 19 Related? Experts Answer

“The H3N2 influenza virus is spreading at a rampant rate but has no relation to COVID,” said Dr. V Ravi, Virologist and Head of Research and Development, Tata Medical and Diagnostics speaking India. com. He further added that Between COVID and influenza currently, the symptoms of influenza are more serious as most people have received two doses of vaccines, and they show very mild symptoms. Wearing masks is the ultimate protection against flu and COVID.

The only connection between H3N2 and COVID, is that both are respiratory illnesses but they have no relation between them, said Dr Tanu Singhal, Consultant, Paediatric and Infectious Disease, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai

Usually, the spread of influenza is triggered by weather changes, and the present shift from winter to spring has led to a surge in people contracting the flu.

H3N2 Rise In India: Who Is At Risk?

One of the main reasons why children are getting more affected by H3N2 is because they are more susceptible to infections due to their weaker immune systems. Children under 5 are particularly at risk, and this is compounded by the fact that they often come into contact with other infected children at school. Many children have also missed their seasonal flu vaccines, which leaves them more vulnerable to the virus.

Also, people with co-morbidities and elderly also are more at risk.

H3n2 Virus in India: How it Spreads?

H3N2 is a very contagious disease. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have warned the people of the country about the sudden outbreak and its symptoms. A statement from the ICMR said, “A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2.”

H3N2 Prevention Tips

Wearing masks is the ultimate protection against flu and COVID. People must be aware of the flu symptoms – high fever, severe cough, sore throat, and must treat themselves similarly like that to COVID with anti-fever and cough suppressant medication, as directed by the doctor.

Increase fluid intake

Take ample rest, adequate sleep

Eat nutrient-rich diet

Keep good hand hygiene- keep washing hands

Take the annual flu vaccine

Avoid crowded places











