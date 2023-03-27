Home

Dry Eyes: How Long Screen Hours Can Parch Your Eyesight? 5 Ways To Prevent It

Dry Eyes: As water bodies get dried, so do our eyes. Dry Eyes, as the name suggests, is a condition when our eyes are unable to produce tears or tears evaporate too quickly. It is a common condition when tears are not able to lubricate our eyes which further hinders the cleaning of eyes etc. Tiny drops of water have a big role to play in eye health. Lack of tear in the duct can lead to inflammation and might damage the eye surface as well. Tears moisturise our eyes that keeps them healthy and fit. Less blinking is also one of the signs. Long screen time is a major reason that can parch your eyes. According to a report by Webmd, Working on computers for a long time may even change the balance of your tears. A 2014 study in Japan found that people who spent hours on their computers had a lower amount of mucus in their tears. Nearly 1 in 10 workers in the study definitely had dry eye, and more than half had probable cases.

Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eyes

Stinging

Burning

Redness

watery eyes

Discomfort while reading

Blurry vision

Itching

Sensitivity to light

Discomfort

Dry eye may also cause problems with your vision.

According to a 2020 report, dry eye can reduce visual function and negatively affect your quality of life by interfering with your productivity and emotional well-being.

Eye Strain: 5 Ways To Care for Your Eyes

20 by 20 Rule

As we stare at screen for continuous hours at times, we should take a break from it. The 20-20-20 rule says that one may take a 20 second break almost every 20 minutes and fix the gaze at some other point apart from the screen. And it is best if that new point of gaze is nearly 20 feet away. This will help reduce eye strain a bit.

Blink It (for real)

When we stare intensely at screen or are engrossed in reading something, we tend to not blink often. Blinking at regular intervals helps to maintain optimum moisture level in eyes.

Light Up!

Well lit rooms are of utmost importance be it your reading time or screen time. This is one thing we heard right from childhood days that well lit rooms are important for eyes. These days so many of us are guilty of scrolling from under the blankets or working in dimly lit areas, we need to stop. Let us not put more strain on our already strained vision sockets. The blue lights from screens affect more in low- ambient lights.

How about some screen glare control?

If you wear spectacle, anti glare ones are suggested. Configure your gadgets settings and adjust the light emitting from screens. Do not keep font size too small. Adjust the screen colour and brightness according to the light area you are in.

Distancing

Maintaining a decent distance from eyes to screens is paramount. One of most common health issue that may develop due to working without optimum distance from screen is called computer vision syndrome or the digital eye strain.











