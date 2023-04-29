Home

Diet Tips For Women: How Much Protein Do Women Need In Their Diet? Expert Reveals!

Getting enough protein may help women manage their weight, reduce their risk of heart attacks, and maintain proper bone strength.



Diet Tips For Women: Women’s dietary protein requirements are just as important as those of men’s. Consuming protein helps you live a healthy lifestyle and builds muscles, which improves your level of fitness. Protein contains amino acids, which are known as the building blocks of the human body, including the cells and muscle tissues. Because of this, it is crucial for women to eat a balanced diet that contains all the essential amino acids required for a fit and healthy life. Dietitian and nutritionist at OZiva, Shikha Dwivedi explains the benefits of protein for women as well as the dosage that is advised.

WHY DO WOMEN NEED PROTEIN?

Protein plays a significant role in producing the enzymes necessary for food digestion and absorption as well as hormone regulation and it aids in the proper flow of oxygen and blood. Women’s bodies have higher fat mass and a smaller percentage of lean mass than men’s. It is already common knowledge that each type of protein is extremely distinctive in the types of amino acids it contains. It becomes essential for women to eat a variety of proteins in order to supply the body with a wide spectrum of amino acids.

WHAT IS RECOMMENDED DOSAGE OF PROTEIN FOR WOMEN?

The protein intake will differ for different people, and it will be different for women depending on certain factors. Certain aspects like height, weight, age, overall well-being, and activity levels all come into play when determining the right amount of protein intake. According to reports, on a daily basis, women should consume at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of their body weight. Now, the protein can be consumed through food products or even additional supplements. As far as the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI) goes for an average sedentary female, it’s 46 grams of protein per day.

However, that may differ according to the needs of different women. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or are generally athletes may need higher protein consumption, as compared to other women. This is why, regardless of the set protein requirements, one should consult with a medical professional for the advised dosage of protein most suitable for them.

HOW TO CONSUME PROTEIN?

It can be established that protein has multiple needs for women. It can be used for losing weight, maintaining muscle mass, increasing strength, and enhancing your lifestyle. So, what’s the best way of consuming it? In order to ensure sufficient protein intake, women can turn to nuts and seeds, legumes, tofu, quinoa, and vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, and sprouts, which are high in protein. All these ensure an adequate supply of essential amino acids for your body to function smoothly.

Women can also choose to consume protein supplements that are packed with essential multivitamins, minerals, and ayurvedic herbal extracts. These supplements are certified clean protein and aid women in controlling their weight, energy, lean muscle and enhancing their metabolism. Women can go for certified clean protein powders to help meet an individual’s daily protein requirements. As every woman has unique goals, physiology, and preferences, they must choose the suitable protein powder that suits their body type.

The herbal extracts Shatavari, Tulsi, and Curcumin, as well as the potent multivitamins and multi-minerals Biotin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and B-Vitamins in these products, have all been proven to improve women’s strength in addition to enhancing hormonal balance.











