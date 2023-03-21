Home

Health

How to Avoid Pregnancy Risk Caused Due to Weight Gain? Expert Speaks!

Healthy lifestyle choices can help you manage pregnancy weight gain and promote the health of your unborn.



How to Avoid Pregnancy Risk Caused Due to Weight Gain? Expert Speaks!



Pregnancy is a crucial phase in a woman’s life that is characterized by multiple physiological changes. Weight gain is one of the most noticeable changes during pregnancy, which is essential for the growth and development of the fetus. However, excessive weight gain during pregnancy can lead to various health complications, including gestational diabetes, hypertension, and macrosomia. Thus, it is essential to prevent unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy through appropriate lifestyle modifications. Mr Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO, Alpha Coach shares ways to prevent unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy.

7 WAYS TO AVOID PREGNANCY RISK CAUSED DUE TO WEIGHT GAIN

Follow a Balanced Diet: A balanced diet is also a vital factor in preventing unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy. A healthy and balanced diet during pregnancy should include a variety of foods from all food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Pregnant women should avoid processed and junk food and limit their intake of high-calorie foods to prevent excessive weight gain. Control Portion Sizes: Controlling portion sizes can also help prevent unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy. It is crucial to note that pregnancy is not a time to ‘eat for two.’ A pregnant woman needs only an additional 300-500 calories per day to support the growing fetus. Thus, controlling portion sizes can prevent overeating and excessive weight gain. Stay Hydrated: Staying hydrated is also essential during pregnancy to prevent unhealthy weight gain. Drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated can prevent fatigue, headaches, and constipation. Pregnant women are advised to consume at least eight glasses of water each day. Exercise Regularly: Regular exercise during pregnancy is another essential measure to prevent unhealthy weight gain. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, and other complications. Pregnant women should consult with their healthcare provider before starting an exercise routine and choose low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga. Get Adequate Sleep: Getting adequate sleep is also essential during pregnancy to prevent unhealthy weight gain. Lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, stress, and overeating. Pregnant women should aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night and try to establish a regular sleep routine. Manage Stress: Stress management is also a vital factor in preventing unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy. Managing stress through relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can help prevent excessive weight gain during pregnancy. Monitor Weight Gain: Finally, regular monitoring of weight gain during pregnancy is crucial to prevent excessive weight gain. Healthcare providers can track weight gain and offer guidance on healthy weight gain. This guidance is based on the woman’s pre-pregnancy weight and overall health, which can prevent unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy.

In conclusion, preventing unhealthy weight gain during pregnancy is essential for the health of both the mother and the fetus. It is also crucial for pregnant women to consult with their healthcare provider for guidance and any concerns or queries about their pregnancy.











