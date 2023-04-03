Home

4 Classy Office Outfits For Women: How To Dress For Work?

Workwear Fashion: Office outfits should be professional and stylist. Sitting in your cubicle for 8 to 9 hours wearing boring, bland clothes can take away the mere joy and motivation of looking forward to your corporate hours. Here suggesting a few outfits that is the perfect blend of stylish yet professional.

Workwear doesn’t have to be boring or monotonous, it should express your personality by having the right balance of professionalism. Wearing something smart, trendy and one that expresses your personality is the ideal choice that you should opt for. The options become unlimited if you style them right.



Here’s listing down a list of outfit ideas that you can wear for work:

White Button-Down Shirt With Brown Trousers: For the first outfit, you should take a white button-down shirt. It’s a staple piece that everyone should have in their wardrobe. It can never go wrong and also give you multiple outfit options. So, for this look, we have combined the staple piece with brown cargo trousers as they are trendy and tailored and because of the dark hue of the pants, it’s giving a nice depth to the entire look. To add a little more definition to the waist and look more put together, we have used a broad belt with a golden buckle. To match the gold tones in the belt, one can use a golden watch and finally close this look with a tan bag and black block heels. Navy Blue Pants With Beige Bodysuit: The next look is rich, classic, and effortlessly chic. For this look, one can pair a pair of navy blue trousers with a beige top. This ensemble has a beautiful colour scheme. Being on the opposite side of the colour wheel, this colour combination makes a very nice contrast. The collared body suit is perfect for office wear and the high-waist pants makes it gives a nice definition to the waist, making you look more put-together. Striped Shirt With Navy Blue Trouser: The next outfit is one of the most-balanced looks. One can take a printed striped shirt with a pair of plain white trousers, this entire ensemble looks very chic and rich which is perfect for work wear. The striped shirt comes in a very soft fabric which makes it comfortable to worn for elongated hours and when paired with this neutral white trousers, it allows the stripes of the white shirt stand out, making it look more impactful. Again to add a little bit of color, we went with a blush pink tote bag and finally closed this look with black heels. Black Blazer With Distressed Jeans: Now for the last look, we have taken a perfect blend of casual yet professional, perfect for your Friday work attire. For the jeans, one can use distressed denim with a top. We went with a cream bodysuit and finally ended it by layering a blazer. No matter if it’s winter or summer, a double-breasted blazer can never go out of style. For the final touches, we have added gold tones through my minimal accessory like watch and for the footwear, we have picked black block heels.

Hope you like these outfit ideas. Watch this space for more fashion videos. Happy Styling! 🙂







