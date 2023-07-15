Menu
How to Fight Kidney Infection During Rainy Season?

Monsoon entails several bacterial and fungal infections. People with kidney problems become more vulnerable should work towards improving kidney health.

How to maintain kidney health during monsoon?
How to maintain kidney health during monsoon? (Freepik)

Rainy season lowers the mercury but surely increases the infection rate. Skin, eye, and kidney problems become very common during monsoon. Due to humidity and moisture in the air, it gives a fertile environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive and grow and spread. Kidney infections are very prominent during this time.

Kidneys help to flush out waste from the body, control blood pressure and also aids in the production of red blood cells. During monsoon, micro-organism to grow and damage cells.

HOW TO AVOID KIDNEY AFFECTION DURING MONSOON?

  • Monitor Blood Sugar levels
  • Drink plenty of water to avoid the risk of dehydration.
  • Maintain proper hand hygiene
  • Make Seasonal Fruits Your Friend: Seasonal fruits and foods like jamun, cherries, and beetroot are
  • loaded with nutrients and vitamin C. It helps to maintain a healthy gut improving digestion.

BEST FOODS TO BOOST KIDNEY HEALTH

  1. Fatty Fish: It has omega-3 fatty acid that may help to lower fat levels in the blood and help to lower blood pressure as well.
  2. Bell Pepepper: Bell peppers are rich in nutrients, and antioxidants and have low potassium levels that will improve kidney health.
  3. Leafy vegetables: There is no surprise as how green vegetables have truckload of nutrients and minerals that are essential for good health.
  4. Cauliflower: Rich in folate, vitamin K, it has inflammatory properties that prevent infection.
  5. Berries: Berries are a great source of antioxidants. It has anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol and helps lower oxidative stress.

Apart from these, garlic, egg whites and protein-rich diet too can help to boost kidney health. During monsoon, it is important to up your health guards and work towards improving immunity as well.










