How to Get Rid of Whiteheads Without Any Medication? Shahnaz Husain Reveals!

The most common areas of the body affected by whiteheads are the face, neck, back, and chest. Numerous factors can contribute, such as irritated hair follicles and excessive skin oil.



Whiteheads and blackheads are distinct from one another despite having hardened sebum, the skin’s natural oil. Extra oil builds up and hardens inside the pores, which are then open in blackheads. Blackheads get their name because the tip oxidizes due to exposure to air. Oil and dead skin cells gather in pockets immediately below the skin in whiteheads. They are harder to get rid of because there isn’t an open pore. Milia, as they are often known, are microscopic, pearly, elevated spots that typically develop in areas of delicate and fine-textured skin. Whiteheads are challenging to get rid of since the pores are closed. Whiteheads can appear even on dry skin, but blackheads often only appear on oily skin or oily parts of mixed skin.

HOW TO GET RID OF WHITEHEADS WITHOUT ANY MEDICATION?

Avoid pinching whiteheads to remove them. This can lead to infection and will leave marks on the skin. A proper cleansing routine is important, according to the skin type. After cleansing, wipe the skin with a rose-based skin tonic or astringent lotion. The use of facial scrubs would help. But, scrubs should not be applied on pimples, acne or rash. Rice powder and rose water make a good scrub. Or, you can mix dried and ground orange and lemon peels with rose water or honey. Ground almonds can be mixed with honey and applied. The scrub should be rubbed gently on the skin with circular movements, left on for a few minutes and then washed off with water. Some home remedies may help the problem of whiteheads. Make a paste of fenugreek (methi) leaves and apply it on the face daily, washing it off after an hour. Mix multani mitti with rose water into a paste and apply it on the face once or twice a week. Wash it off when it dries. A little rose water can be mixed with sandalwood paste and applied, washing it off after 15 minutes.

HOW TO REMOVE WHITEHEADS WITH A DIET?

Diet is one factor that might impact the skin. You can boost your blood sugar more quickly with some foods than others. One should also pay attention to the diet and include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts and yoghurt in their daily diet. Drinking eight glasses of water daily is essential to take care of your skin. Drinking barley water is also said to help whiteheads. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and drink it first thing in the morning.











