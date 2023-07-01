Home

Health

Gut Health in Monsoon: How to Improve Digestion Naturally During Rainy Season?

In the time of seasonal changes, the onus is on us to keep our body as healthy and protected from foreign bacteria.

How to improve gut health during monsoon? (Freepik)

Monsoon is the time when the mercury drops, cool wind whiffs past our face and hair, there are so many more food options to choose from and not forget, some entailing waterborne allergies and illness too. The humid weather gives the ideal environment for the growth of bacteria and fungus. If you are a foodie and have a love for street food, put a pause especially when it rains heavily. Street food is the most affected during rains and tends to get contaminated. Hence, it may further lead to an upset stomach, stomach infection, sluggishness etc.

Keeping our gut health is important for good digestion, and a healthy body as well. Lots of bodily function is affected by digestion. Here are few tips to follow to keep the gut healthy and going during rainy season:

Gut Health During Monsoon: 7 Ways to Keep Digestion Healthy

Boost your stomach acid – Many people who have, gas, and bloating likely have too little stomach acid, not too much. The typical treatment is to take antacids, which reduces stomach acid exacerbating the problem. Proper stomach acid levels are critical for the breakdown of proteins in the stomach. Stomach acid also destroys pathogenic bacteria that can lead to illness. Choose the right food combination – Food combining is the concept that certain foods pair well together, while other foods do not. Eating foods in combinations can do wonders for healing your digestive tract, and balancing your system. Opt for Glutamine – Glutamine is one of the most important nutrients that you can give your body as it supports the repair and regeneration of the intestinal lining in your body and also soothes inflammation. Glutamine is found in meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, beets, beans, spinach, parsley and fresh vegetable juices. Stay hydrated – Water is important for digestion. We need water to digest food and absorb nutrients properly. Without water, the entire body’s performance decreases leading to dehydration and other issues. Get probiotics – Probiotics are “good” bacteria that are in your gut. They are in yogurts and fermented foods that can help with your digestion. Chew your Food – Good digestion starts in the mouth. To properly digest our food, we need to do a lot of work in the mouth. When we eat on the run or gulp down our food, digestion gets compromised. Slow down, savor your food and chew it well. Avoid Heavily Digested Food: It is best to consume seasonal foods, vitamin C rich food and to avoid food like sea food, oily food, milk or other items that take time to digest. It is better to go easier and healthier on the stomach,

Simple diet and lifestyle changes may help improve your digestion if you experience occasional, frequent or chronic digestive symptoms.















